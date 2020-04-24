Illinois golf courses open May 1 under tight restrictions

Also, practice ranges, chipping greens and practice greens must remain closed "to limit large gatherings of individuals."

Pull carts can not be rented by golf courses, but players may use their own personal pull carts.

“It's going to be very basic golf,” said Todd Hajduk, general manager at TPC Deere Run, noting the clubhouse will remain closed and any needed transactions will take place through a pro shop window to the veranda.

“There are some things that you can assume will be in place,” said Todd Winter, assistant director for Rock Island Parks & Recreation who oversees both Highland Springs and Saukie golf courses, before the restrictions were released. “We're already putting some plans in place and then we can adjust accordingly if we need to.”

The entire list of restrictions can be found at: www2.illinois.gov/dceo/Pages/default.aspx. On the left side of the page, look for the header “Golf Operational Guidelines.”

Iowa golf courses locally have remained open through this entire pandemic. Glynns Creek, Emeis and Duck Creek eventually limited play to in-state residents only. Privately owned facilities still allowed golfers from out of state.