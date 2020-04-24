Illinois golf courses open May 1 under tight restrictions

Good news came Thursday for those looking to play golf in Illinois: facilities will be allowed to open for business May 1.
However, there is a lengthy list of restrictions that comes with the opening — or re-opening for some — amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the state's stay at home order.
Illinois governor JB Pritzker issued an executive order allowing golf courses in the state to open for business on May 1. That, however came with the following caveat: Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.
Early Friday evening, the DCEO dropped a two-page list of "golf operational restrictions" that must be adhered to in order for courses to remain open.
Most of those stipulations Illinois courses will be operating under when they open Friday at 6 a.m. mirror safety measures and precautions other states have put in place while remaining open during coronavirus concerns. Many will also be similar to what was in place for preempted season debuts back in March when the governor's office closed courses after one day.
Two of the most notable rules are that golf carts will not be allowed “unless required for a physical handicap” and groups can be comprised of no more than two players.
Also, practice ranges, chipping greens and practice greens must remain closed "to limit large gatherings of individuals."
Pull carts can not be rented by golf courses, but players may use their own personal pull carts.
“It's going to be very basic golf,” said Todd Hajduk, general manager at TPC Deere Run, noting the clubhouse will remain closed and any needed transactions will take place through a pro shop window to the veranda.
“There are some things that you can assume will be in place,” said Todd Winter, assistant director for Rock Island Parks & Recreation who oversees both Highland Springs and Saukie golf courses, before the restrictions were released. “We're already putting some plans in place and then we can adjust accordingly if we need to.”
The entire list of restrictions can be found at: www2.illinois.gov/dceo/Pages/default.aspx. On the left side of the page, look for the header “Golf Operational Guidelines.”
Iowa golf courses locally have remained open through this entire pandemic. Glynns Creek, Emeis and Duck Creek eventually limited play to in-state residents only. Privately owned facilities still allowed golfers from out of state.
Iowa course personnel, though, were diligent in their safety practices. That included sanitizing golf carts after each use (and limiting those to single riders unless used by family members) and removing bunker rakes and ball washers from the course. Many courses — locally and nationwide — have plugged the holes in the greens so players do not reach in the cups to retrieve their golf balls or touch flagsticks. Tee times have also been stretched to 15-plus minute intervals to help ensure social distancing practices.
Some Iowa courses have also closed clubhouses or limited access to them. Some concession stand kitchens have been closed or restricted sales for to-go orders only. Also, some Iowa courses are not allowing cash payments or only accepting online payments.
It is not yet known if the Davenport city courses or Glynns Creek in Scott County park will open to Illinois residents.
Winter said he had talked to John Valliere, head professional at Glynns Creek in Scott County Park, to get some operational ideas.
Hajduk and Deere Run head pro Kevin Dean have the luxury of acquiring information regarding restrictions for play from within the Tournament Players Club Network. Hadjuk reported that TPC facilities in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Avondale, La., have been logging up to 150 rounds per day while employing social-distancing methods and limiting clubhouse access.
“We've been talking to them and finding out what's working and what's not working and what we need to be aware of,” said Hajduk of the restrictions that will be in place.
News of courses opening is fantastic for all facilities in Illinois. It is especially comforting for new owners at Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron where brothers Mike Sutton and Jim Groves have taken ownership. Sutton said it is a huge relief to finally have a revenue stream.
“Still not sure of our restrictions,” he said in a text message, “but still thankful.”
A number of course owners/operators were able to find a bright spot in the fact their facilities were closed the entire month of April — something that sometimes happens anyway because of poor weather conditions.
“The silver lining to all this is that once we open, the courses will be in perfect shape,” said Winter. “Golfers have been so pent up, I'm sure they will be ready to play.”
The question now is will they be willing to walk?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.