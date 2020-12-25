Indoor golf simulators proving to be a big hit

Golfers in the Quad-Cities have been blessed for years to have so many options for courses to play whether it be public or private, 18-hole championship layouts or 9-hole tracks where they can learn the game.
And players enjoyed those options even more this past season as there was a huge uptick in golf across the board as golfers took advantage of one outdoor activity that was allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had guys call (this past) weekend to see if the course was open,” said Byron Hills Golf Course owner Mike Sutton on a day temperatures were in the 30s. “I had to tell them we still had snow on the first green and that we were closed.”
Now, the weather may prevent rounds on the lush green grass as many have put away the sticks for the winter.
However, many others are still looking to get in some swings and at least four Quad-Cities businesses are more than willing to fill that need no matter what the weather might be.
It seems as if the use of indoor golf simulators, like rounds during the normal season, are becoming more popular.
What started out with one Q-C operation featuring indoor golf has exploded into others that are open to the public, with one being added last year and another this year.
While it may not be exactly like playing an outdoor round, there is a lure for the opportunity to “play” Pebble Beach, Augusta National, TPC Sawgrass and hundreds of other storied golf courses – even if it is on a simulator.
“There definitely is interest, especially if you have a following like we do,” said Todd Hajduk, general manager at TPC Deere Run of adding the single portable simulator for winter activity at the facility. “Last year was huge for us. We didn't get it going until about Dec. 1 last year, but it was well received and everybody who used it seemed to have a great time and really enjoyed it.”
Open for play
The benchmark for these types of business ventures in the Quad-Cities has been The Clubhouse, which is located in Davenport. It has been in operation since 2011, now occupying its second space on the Iowa side of the Mississippi River south of 53rd off Elmore.
“This is year 10 and I can definitely say that it's been the most interesting,” said Chris Larson, Clubhouse owner, referring to the pandemic-related issues that have altered normal operations for so many small businesses around the country.
The other golf simulator business that has shown lasting power is in Coal Valley. Links & Drinks Indoor Golf is located in Mulligan's Valley Pub and next door to Happy Joe's off Route 6.
Those two businesses have shown there is a niche market for indoor golf.
Pieter Hanson switched gears with the focus of Mulligan's Valley Pub business. Instead of dealing with live bands on the weekends, he said he spent roughly $80,000 and installed a single HD Golf simulator in 2014. He figured it would take six to eight years for it to pay off.
It became so popular that “we paid it off in 2.5 years,” he said. “it is a revenue generator.”
Last December, TPC Deere Run staffers thought it would be beneficial to adapt a major part of the pro shop space and add a simulator for golfers to work on their game.
“We did about $8,000-$10,000 in simulator business last year, which is found money for us.” said Hajduk, noting it's even more important this year with the Greenside Grille closed because of the pandemic. “We haven't been open much in the winter time, so that's a bonus.”
This fall, Sutton and Byron Hills co-owner Jim Groves filled an unused space in the clubhouse with a new state-of-the-art simulator. The reasons were simple.
“It was a way to give us an opportunity to create income in the winter time,” said Sutton.
Another was because it offers a way to help promote the game. He said people are still interested in golfing and this gives them that chance. It also allows younger players to keep working on their games, he said, noting his son Ashton and teammates on the Riverdale High School team will be able to use it.
Different features
Obviously, these four facilities offer the chance to swing the clubs in the off-season. How you choose to do that is up to you. You can use a range feature and beat balls or “play” some winter-time golf without packing the clubs for a trip.
All of them offer those options. But the amenities differ at each location as do the simulators.
With four simulators and a full-service bar, The Clubhouse is the most reliant on indoor activities. Larson has built his business on not only offering hitting bays, but also a full-service shop where you can get clubs repaired, get fitted for equipment using the state-of-the-art computers or take a lesson as he is a certified teaching pro.
“This is a full-time job for me,” said Larson, who stays open year-around, but relies on the winter months for much of his business in the 4,800-square-foot space.
While the simulators are a big part of that revenue, he also banks on the full-service aspect of the job.
“Our goal is to help make you a better golfer,” he said of the teaching and equipment fitting side of the business.
You can also get the full pro-shop treatment at Deere Run. In addition to carrying equipment and soft goods, assistant pros Marcus Keimig and Devin Goebel can also offer instruction and club fitting.
“The coolest thing is we are able to do fittings,” said Hajduk. “You can fit someone and sell them a set of golf clubs.”
Byron Hills and Links & Drinks Indoor Golf are set up for only play without any pro-shop services.
The quality of the optics and user-friendliness of the computers varies at each of the facilities, so it's best to give them all a shot and see which machines your are most comfortable with. Prices are similar at all four, ranging from $30 to $40 an hour.
“It is a video game and you have to learn how to play the game,” said Hanson, noting simulator play has improved his game and helped him be ready for winter trips and the opening of each outdoor season.
What is offered in terms of games – golf and otherwise – vary by location. For example, The Clubhouse and Links & Drinks have various types of golf games that can be played. One is set up as a dart game using golf balls.
At Links & Drinks, you can play baseball, football, soccer, and it even has a duck hunting game.
Leagues have been formed at The Clubhouse, Links & Drinks and Deere Run.
The big draw
While getting a chance to hit some white golf balls while there is white stuff on the ground is an attraction in itself, there are other reasons people are flocking to these facilities.
A chance to get a jump on the outdoor season is one. Staying in golf shape during the winter is another.
However, there is something even more enticing than either of those, according to Gary Williams, who is commissioner of the 32-person league that plays at Links & Drinks. And it's one that is pretty simple that goes with winter-time golf.
“The social atmosphere,” said Williams of the main attraction. "It gets you out of the house."
He noted that the indoor leagues have the same feel to outdoor leagues in that the love of golf brings everyone together.
“We have all walks of life in this golf league,” he said. “If you need something done, you can find the guy here to help you out. … It's a great group of guys.”
Who are brought together by the sport to have a little bit of fun even if it has to be indoors hitting into a screen.