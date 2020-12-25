Indoor golf simulators proving to be a big hit

Golfers in the Quad-Cities have been blessed for years to have so many options for courses to play whether it be public or private, 18-hole championship layouts or 9-hole tracks where they can learn the game.

And players enjoyed those options even more this past season as there was a huge uptick in golf across the board as golfers took advantage of one outdoor activity that was allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had guys call (this past) weekend to see if the course was open,” said Byron Hills Golf Course owner Mike Sutton on a day temperatures were in the 30s. “I had to tell them we still had snow on the first green and that we were closed.”

Now, the weather may prevent rounds on the lush green grass as many have put away the sticks for the winter.

However, many others are still looking to get in some swings and at least four Quad-Cities businesses are more than willing to fill that need no matter what the weather might be.

It seems as if the use of indoor golf simulators, like rounds during the normal season, are becoming more popular.

What started out with one Q-C operation featuring indoor golf has exploded into others that are open to the public, with one being added last year and another this year.