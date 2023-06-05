When J.T. Poston triumphed at the Wyndham Championship in 2019, he didn't get the traditional experience of a defending champion.

He recalls doing Zoom sessions with reporters. And during the 2020 edition of the Wyndham, there were no fans crowding each and every hole.

"It was different," Poston said. "It felt like it was less than I would have imagined it would have been. It felt like a normal tournament, but even then, it didn't feel like a normal tournament.

"Kind of looking forward to the real experience."

With a month until the 2023 John Deere Classic kicks off with the opening round, Poston was able to take in the nuances of being a returning champ.

The 30-year-old watched highlights of his triumph at TPC Deere Run last summer — he led wire-to-wire — went on to the podium and took part in a Q&A session and did interviews afterwards at JDC Media Day held at Bally's Quad Cities in Rock Island.

A complete 180-degree turn from three years ago in Greensboro, N.C.

"It is fun getting to do this," Poston said. "I'm real excited to get back and be in the Quad-Cities. I'm sure I'll get some love, which is always great."

Poston is coming off a T38 finish at the Memorial on Sunday, a tournament where making three birdies in the second round helped him play in the weekend.

He feels his game is at a good place, better than it was heading into the JDC last season. He has finished in the top-40 at both of this season's majors, The Masters and the PGA Championship, and will play in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on June 15-19.

"I've had some flashes of really good ball-striking, really good putting, really good everything," Poston said. "It just hasn't happened at the same time (or) all four days."

Still, there have been rough spots this season for the North Carolina native.

He has missed eight cuts so far, including three of his last five tournaments. He has carded just one round under 70 in his last 14 rounds, including four rounds at Augusta National.

Still, Poston said that he has been taking some positives away from those days on the course.

"Quite a few of them have been really close," Poston said. "I'm starting to get to the part of the year where I'm getting on some courses I really like. That can jumpstart the summer, too."

John Deere Classic Tournament Director Andrew Lehman was thrilled to welcome Poston back to the Quad-Cities. It has turned into a tradition of champions returning to the tournament.

Lehman earned a little grief that he picked Poston to win the John Deere Classic … in 2021.

"He's been such a gracious and humble champ for the last 11 months," Lehman said. "To be able to have him carry our torch and our banner for a year has been fun."

Poston is taking this week off, opting not to play at the RBC Canadian Open. He will play the U.S. Open and the Travelers Championship, then take off the week before the JDC.

It was at the Travelers where Poston finished T2 last year, seemingly spurring him to hold his first bronze buck on the 18th green in Silvis two weeks later.

"I'm going to try my best to approach it like any other golf tournament," said Poston of handling added responsibilities as defending champ. "You're trying to win. It is not going to affect the golf side of things. It is just a matter of managing my time. It is a great problem to have."