JDC: Eikenberry earns new appreciation for local PGA Tour event; looks to next 50 years

SILVIS — When most people get called to serve on a board of directors, they usually have deep ties to the organization seeking them out.

For Pat Eikenberry, this year’s John Deere Classic volunteer chairman, that couldn’t be further from the case in his situation.

“I got a call one day to see if I was willing to serve,” recalled Eikenberry, who notes he has probably been on over two dozen boards in his 38-year work life in the Quad-Cities. “I didn’t know much about the John Deere Classic and I didn’t understand the tournament’s mission so I looked into it. … I had no connections to the tournament at all.”

The deeper his research took him, he said, the more the now 58-year-old liked what he saw. So he added his skills to the JDC board and began his ascension up the ranks. Nine years later he is now serving as this year’s top volunteer and overseeing the roughly 1,600 people who donate their time to make this annual event work.

“What this tournament does with seven paid staff members and two interns is remarkable,” said Eikenberry.

“Like many of our volunteer chairs, he has a common characteristic,” said Clair Peterson, JDC executive director, of Eikenberry. “He is grounded, down to earth, hard working and interested in what’s good for the tourney. He’s not in it to glorify himself.”

Peterson said that Eikenberry is also doing his best to leave his stamp on the board and the way it does business. One of the big changes Eikenberry has made has literally given the board a new look.

He has updated the attire board members will sport when representing the PGA Tour event. A newly designed blue blazer made of a more summery material will be worn by the guys, but over a casual golf shirt — unless the standard long-sleeve white dress shirt is called for in a more formal setting. The John Deere Classic board logo is now embroidered on the jacket instead of a clunky magnetic pocket patch being worn.

Females on the board will not be in the blue blazers, but a print dress that matches pocket squares the guys will sport.

“Lee Garlach did a phenomenal job as chairman the last two years; those are big shoes to fill,” said Eikenberry. “He closed out an amazing first 50 years and now it’s time to celebrate the next 50 years. To do that, we are bringing in a more modern look, more casual.”

According to Peterson, Eikenberry, who is executive vice president, civil engineering for IMEG Corp., which is based in Rock Island, has also brought a new streamlined approach to monthly board meetings.

“His theme has been focusing on the next 50 years,” said Peterson of Eikenberry. “He has brought his business approach and background to the board.”

Eikenberry may not bring a great golf game to his position, though.

One of the big perks for the volunteer chair is to get to play in the marquee group in Wednesday’s pro-am. That pairing includes the defending tournament champ — this year that being Lucas Glover — along with Deere & Co. CEO Bob May’s company fill-in.

Eikenberry wasn’t really looking forward to that part of his duties, though. In fact, until just recently, he wasn’t sure if he would even be able to play in the pro-am.

“I haven’t golfed in about two-and-a-half-years,” he said. “I had a knee replaced and then I learned that I needed a complete reconstruction on my shoulder. I’m only 11 weeks out of surgery.”

Out of his sling for less than a month, he said he has been able to hit some golf balls — with surprising success. “They seemed to be going pretty straight which is good for me,” he said with a laugh.

“I told Lucas about my health issues at Champion’s Day and he said ‘Don’t worry. If you hit too many shots I’ll just kick your ball back to you.’”

No matter how he does on the course in Wednesday’s pro-am he admits there are other numbers that week that are even more important to him than 3s or 4s on his scorecard.

“It’s all about the charities,” he said, referencing last year’s $12,568,038 that 470 nonprofit organizations raised for themselves through the Birdies program. “As long as we do better than that.”

Eikenberry, the father of three who admits to be a below-average golfer, has a couple of items just as big on his personal wish list for the week. Maybe the most enjoyable could be having his son, Jake, caddie for him on Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to four days without rain,” he joked in reference to last year’s soggy event.

He is also planning to take advice from those he is following in helping lead arguably the biggest sporting event in the Quad-Cities each year.

“All the past chairmen told me to just slow down and absorb the moment,” said Eikenberry.

Having come through his five-year climb through the executive committee chairs, Eikenberry knows all too well that will be a tough task.

“In the past, it was always 'keep your head down and do whatever needs to get done,'” he said. “At the end of the day, I would go home and watch the (recap) show to see what happened on the course.

“I’m going to try to do both; I want to stop and smell the roses and enjoy the experience and share it with my family as much as I can.”

After this year, Eikenberry serves his final duties on the board as past chairman.

But, like many of the others ahead of him in this position, it won’t be his last year with the tournament he has a newfound appreciation for.

“I’ll be volunteering; I’ll likely become a grunt,” said Eikenberry of work done on the grounds by a dedicated bunch working behind the scenes. “My year as Operations Manager was the most fun I had. I asked Clair if I could spend all five years on the executive board in operations.

“I never really felt comfortable out front.”

That would be hard to tell with all Eikenberry has done in his year leading as the JDC volunteer chairman.

