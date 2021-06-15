JDC exemptions feature Midwestern connections

“We really thought this year, after a year off, we'd really focus on giving the spots to guys we really admire and have worked really hard that are going to schools closer to the John Deere Classic and guys that might not be getting exemptions from other tournaments,” said Peterson.

A couple of those receiving exemptions have a connection of some sort to the tournament. Perkins, from East Peoria and ISU, is good friends with three-time QC winner D.A. Weibring, who designed Deere Run, and is represented by Stricker's brother-in-law Mario Tiziani. Schaake's brother, Carson, received an exemption in 2015. Feagles, who just finished fourth individually in the NCAA Championship, joins the long list of golfers from coach Mike Small's Illinois program to earn a spot in the field.

As Peterson has professed, the use of these exemptions for younger players is part of the relationship-building the tournament relies on. These spots are also proving to be a way to give back to those from the area.

Peterson said this is a “little bit of a one-off” approach to offering exemptions, especially compared to the list of players getting 2019 exemptions. That group included some of the top-rated amateurs in Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolfe and Justin Suh.

“They have had a nice start to their professional careers,” said Peterson with a knowing chuckle regarding three of them having already won on Tour. “We really are excited about — if you want to call them — our hometown heroes and what they are going to bring to their professional careers and what they are going to mean to our tournament.”

