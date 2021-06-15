JDC exemptions feature Midwestern connections

John Deere Classic officials on Tuesday not only opened the rapidly approaching PGA Tour event to six deserving players with sponsor exemptions but also gave word of more opportunities to fans wanting to catch the action next month at TPC Deere Run.
With state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic relaxing with the state in Stage 5 of the re-opening plan, JDC officials announced that previously set limits for spectators were expanding. As of this week, attendance will now be capped at 15,000 people per day Wednesday through Sunday of tournament week, July 7-11.
Tournament director Clair Peterson also announced that the first field list has been released. Along with defending champ Dylan Frittelli, the usual list of suspects is headed by former champs Zach Johnson (2012) and three-time champ Steve Stricker (2009-10-11). Also signed up to play are fellow former champs Michael Kim (2018), Brian Harman (2014), Jonathan Byrd (2007), John Senden (2006), and Sean O'Hair (2005).
There are 30 winners within the last two years in the 156-player JDC field, which also includes an intriguing group of international players already committed. In that group are players Peterson highlighted — Byeong Hun An, Ryder Cupper Rafa Cabrera Bello, Martin Laird, Jonas Blixt, Tom Lewis, KJ Choi, Anirban Lahiri and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
“That's where we are as of today,” said Peterson regarding the field. “Everyone's asking about a handful of other players, but we don't know anything past that.”
Another thing that Peterson does know about, though, is the six who were given sponsor's exemptions this week, and there was a distinct Midwest connection between them. All of them either grew up in the region or went to school here, with one of them having a unique story.
Those six are Michael Feagles (Scottsdale, Ariz./University of Illinois), Tripp Kinney (Waukee, Iowa/Iowa State University), Luke Kluver (Norfolk, Neb./University of Kansas), Willie Mack III (Flint, Mich./Bethune-Cookman University), David Perkins (East Peoria, Ill./Illinois State University) and Alex Schaake (Omaha, Neb./University of Iowa).
Mack III strays from the young 20-something college standouts receiving spots in the field. The 32-year-old has been grinding on mini-tours, winning an estimated 65 times, including on the Florida Professional Golf Tour and the Advocates Professional Tour. He also won 11 times in college.
This will be a return to the Quad-Cities for Mack III, who received exemptions into two other PGA Tour events this season. He placed third in the 2019 Advocates event at Deere Run.
The golf landscape has changed with the inception of the PGA Tour University that gives the top collegiate players a pathway directly into pro events — either on the Korn Ferry Tour (top five ranked collegiate players) or Forme (Canadian) Tour. That has altered those in need of exemptions, according to Peterson.
“We really thought this year, after a year off, we'd really focus on giving the spots to guys we really admire and have worked really hard that are going to schools closer to the John Deere Classic and guys that might not be getting exemptions from other tournaments,” said Peterson.
A couple of those receiving exemptions have a connection of some sort to the tournament. Perkins, from East Peoria and ISU, is good friends with three-time QC winner D.A. Weibring, who designed Deere Run, and is represented by Stricker's brother-in-law Mario Tiziani. Schaake's brother, Carson, received an exemption in 2015. Feagles, who just finished fourth individually in the NCAA Championship, joins the long list of golfers from coach Mike Small's Illinois program to earn a spot in the field.
As Peterson has professed, the use of these exemptions for younger players is part of the relationship-building the tournament relies on. These spots are also proving to be a way to give back to those from the area.
Peterson said this is a “little bit of a one-off” approach to offering exemptions, especially compared to the list of players getting 2019 exemptions. That group included some of the top-rated amateurs in Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolfe and Justin Suh.
“They have had a nice start to their professional careers,” said Peterson with a knowing chuckle regarding three of them having already won on Tour. “We really are excited about — if you want to call them — our hometown heroes and what they are going to bring to their professional careers and what they are going to mean to our tournament.”