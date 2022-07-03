JDC final round updates: Gotterup clubhouse leader, Poston still up by three

3:50 p.m. -- Chris Gotterup is the clubhouse leader, finishing his first John Deere Classic at 17-under. He is three back of J.T. Poston, who is at 20-under through 13 holes. Gotterup is tied for second with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo.

3:45 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo bogeyed the 14th hole and now sits at 17-under par, three shots back of leader J.T. Poston, who is at 20-under through 13 holes. Grillo is in a four-way tie for second with Chris Gotterup, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Callum Tarren. The top three players not already exempt qualify for the 150th Open Championship.

3:30 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo bogeyed the 12th hole, dropping two shots back from leader J.T. Poston, who sits at 20-under through 12 holes.

2:55 p.m. -- J.T. Poston bogeyed the fifth and sixth holes and made the turn at 20-under, holding a one-stroke lead over Emiliano Grillo. Michael Gligic is at 17-under.

1:20 p.m. -- J.T. Poston hit a 23-foot, 8-inch putt on the third hole, his third straight birdie to open the final round. Poston now sits at 22-under and holds a five-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo and Scott Stallings.

1:15 p.m. -- J.T. Poston has birdied the first two holes to move to 21-under in the final round of the John Deere Classic. Poston holds a four-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo and Scott Stallings.

12:55 -- J.T. Poston birdied the first hole and sits at 20-under as everyone has teed off in the final round of the John Deere Classic. Poston, who has led every day, holds a four-shot lead over Callum Tarren, Emiliano Grillo, Denny McCarthy and Scott Stallings.

