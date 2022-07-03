JDC final round updates: Poston birdies first three holes, leads by five

1:20 p.m. -- J.T. Poston hit a 23-foot, 8-inch putt on the third hole, his third straight birdie to open the final round. Poston now sits at 22-under and holds a five-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo and Scott Stallings.

1:15 p.m. -- J.T. Poston has birdied the first two holes to move to 21-under in the final round of the John Deere Classic. Poston holds a four-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo and Scott Stallings.

12:55 -- J.T. Poston birdied the first hole and sits at 20-under as everyone has teed off in the final round of the John Deere Classic. Poston, who has led every day, holds a four-shot lead over Callum Tarren, Emiliano Grillo, Denny McCarthy and Scott Stallings.

