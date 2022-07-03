 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

JDC final round updates: Poston leads by two with three to play

J.T. Poston watches his shot from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

 ALEX GANT

4:10 p.m. -- J.T. Poston leads by two shots with three holes to play as the John Deere Classic winds down. Poston is at 20-under through 15 holes, two shots up on Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

3:50 p.m. -- Chris Gotterup is the clubhouse leader, finishing his first John Deere Classic at 17-under. He is three back of J.T. Poston, who is at 20-under through 13 holes. Gotterup is tied for second with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. 

3:45 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo bogeyed the 14th hole and now sits at 17-under par, three shots back of leader J.T. Poston, who is at 20-under through 13 holes. Grillo is in a four-way tie for second with Chris Gotterup, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Callum Tarren. The top three players not already exempt qualify for the 150th Open Championship.

3:30 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo bogeyed the 12th hole, dropping two shots back from leader J.T. Poston, who sits at 20-under through 12 holes.

2:55 p.m. -- J.T. Poston bogeyed the fifth and sixth holes and made the turn at 20-under, holding a one-stroke lead over Emiliano Grillo. Michael Gligic is at 17-under.

1:20 p.m. -- J.T. Poston hit a 23-foot, 8-inch putt on the third hole, his third straight birdie to open the final round. Poston now sits at 22-under and holds a five-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo and Scott Stallings.

1:15 p.m. -- J.T. Poston has birdied the first two holes to move to 21-under in the final round of the John Deere Classic. Poston holds a four-shot lead over Emiliano Grillo and Scott Stallings.

12:55 -- J.T. Poston birdied the first hole and sits at 20-under as everyone has teed off in the final round of the John Deere Classic. Poston, who has led every day, holds a four-shot lead over Callum Tarren, Emiliano Grillo, Denny McCarthy and Scott Stallings.

