JDC: For the second straight week, Poston goes low to lead after first round

For the second straight week, J.T. Poston opened a golf tournament with a bang.

Poston carded a 9-under 62 to grab the lead after the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run. He also shot an opening-round 62 last week at the Travelers Championship, and is the first player on record since 1983 to open consecutive PGA Tour events with 62 or better.

Unlike last week, when he was tied for first with Rory McIlroy, Poston holds a two-shot lead over Michael Gligic, who shot 7-under 64 as part of the last group on the course. Vaughn Taylor and Chris Gotterup sit in a tie for third at 6-under.

"It's just been one of those — last week and I guess obviously the start of this week is really good ball striking," Poston said. "It's obviously why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game."

Poston took advantage of calm course conditions in the morning wave that yielded low scores throughout the first hours. The wind picked up throughout the day and the afternoon wave was met with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour, making low scores much harder to come by. Of the eight players among the top five and ties, five went out in the morning.

"It was almost two different golf courses," said 2019 champ Dylan Frittelli, who was 5-under on the day. "I wasn't playing the same golf course (Poston) was playing."

On the day, the scoring average at TPC Deere Run was 71.295, the first time the course has played over par since it was a fall event in 2003.

"It got pretty windy this afternoon and the golf course had some teeth in it," said Charles Howell III, making his 14th appearance at the tournament. "It’s probably the windiest I’ve seen it around here to be honest. We’re used to being in relatively calm conditions."

While he may have had the better course conditions, Poston also took advantage of strong iron play throughout and his ball-striking was on full display Thursday. Five of his birdie putts came from inside 10 feet.

Poston credits the work done with coach John McNeeley for his recent strong play.

"He and I have worked on the golf swing a little bit from a technical standpoint in the last year," he said. "I would say for the last few months it's been in a good spot, just hadn't quite seen the results."

Even with his strong iron play, Poston's round was still highlighted by a couple of big moments. He sank a 26-foot putt for eagle on No. 2, chipped in for birdie from the green side bunker on No. 4, and hit a 26-foot putt for birdie on No. 9, his last hole of the day.

"The bunker shot on 4 is kind of when you, you kind of turn around and look, I looked at (caddie Aaron Flener) like, did that really happen?" Poston said. "I think it was the first green that I missed, and to hole it out and make birdie is just kind of, you're really not thinking you're going to make it, but when you do, you just realize it could be one of those days."

While the wind provided some issues for the afternoon wave, Gligic benefited from his late tee time as the wind let up in the evening. He carded seven birdies — including three straight to close out his front 9 — as part of a bogey-free round.

"I think the first, I don't know what it was, maybe 12 holes it was blowing pretty good; definitely the first nine. It kind of calmed down the last maybe five, six holes," Gligic said. "Got lucky in that sense that we got some easier conditions. That's how it is."

Poston and Gligic have been at opposite ends of the spectrum this season. Though he's missed 14 cuts this year, Poston is ranked 99th in the world and has three top 10 finishes this year, including a tie for third at the RBC Heritage and a second-place finish at last week's Travelers Championship. Gligic, on the other hand is ranked 508th and has just one top 25 finish on the season, at the Mexico Open in May.

Though it's territory he's not usually in, Gligic doesn't expect his mentality to change Friday.

"Just go out and try and do the same thing," Gligic said. "I'm sure everyone says that, but it's kind of the truth. We all have our game plans, and just going to stick to it and hopefully can keep hitting good shots and giving myself some looks and make some putts."

While the field will be chasing Poston on Friday, he's hoping to lean on the experience gained last week to help him build on his strong start. Last week, he followed up his 62 with an even-par 70, and though he went under par both days on the weekend, that stall cost him when he finished two shots back of champion Xander Schauffele.

"I think that is kind of the learning curve; I'm going to try and learn from last week. I didn't play that bad on Friday; just felt like I couldn't get anything going," he said. "I would say I was maybe a little too patient or too — not cautious, but hitting a lot of good shots but not really getting too many of them close.

"I think tomorrow, regardless of where I stand starting the day, I am going to try and go out there and shoot another number like that or shoot another solid 5-, 6-under or something like that, and just stay aggressive and not just kind of coast."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.