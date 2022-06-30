JDC: For the second straight week, Poston goes low to lead after first round

For the second straight week, J.T. Poston opened a golf tournament with a bang.
Poston carded a 9-under 62 to grab the lead after the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run. He also shot an opening-round 62 last week at the Travelers Championship, and is the first player on record since 1983 to open consecutive PGA Tour events with 62 or better.
Unlike last week, when he was tied for first with Rory McIlroy, Poston holds a two-shot lead over Michael Gligic, who shot 7-under 64 as part of the last group on the course. Vaughn Taylor and Chris Gotterup sit in a tie for third at 6-under.
"It's just been one of those — last week and I guess obviously the start of this week is really good ball striking," Poston said. "It's obviously why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game."
Poston took advantage of calm course conditions in the morning wave that yielded low scores throughout the first hours. The wind picked up throughout the day and the afternoon wave was met with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour, making low scores much harder to come by. Of the eight players among the top five and ties, five went out in the morning.
"It was almost two different golf courses," said 2019 champ Dylan Frittelli, who was 5-under on the day. "I wasn't playing the same golf course (Poston) was playing."
On the day, the scoring average at TPC Deere Run was 71.295, the first time the course has played over par since it was a fall event in 2003.
"It got pretty windy this afternoon and the golf course had some teeth in it," said Charles Howell III, making his 14th appearance at the tournament. "It’s probably the windiest I’ve seen it around here to be honest. We’re used to being in relatively calm conditions."
While he may have had the better course conditions, Poston also took advantage of strong iron play throughout and his ball-striking was on full display Thursday. Five of his birdie putts came from inside 10 feet.
Poston credits the work done with coach John McNeeley for his recent strong play.
"He and I have worked on the golf swing a little bit from a technical standpoint in the last year," he said. "I would say for the last few months it's been in a good spot, just hadn't quite seen the results."
Even with his strong iron play, Poston's round was still highlighted by a couple of big moments. He sank a 26-foot putt for eagle on No. 2, chipped in for birdie from the green side bunker on No. 4, and hit a 26-foot putt for birdie on No. 9, his last hole of the day.
"The bunker shot on 4 is kind of when you, you kind of turn around and look, I looked at (caddie Aaron Flener) like, did that really happen?" Poston said. "I think it was the first green that I missed, and to hole it out and make birdie is just kind of, you're really not thinking you're going to make it, but when you do, you just realize it could be one of those days."
While the wind provided some issues for the afternoon wave, Gligic benefited from his late tee time as the wind let up in the evening. He carded seven birdies — including three straight to close out his front 9 — as part of a bogey-free round.
"I think the first, I don't know what it was, maybe 12 holes it was blowing pretty good; definitely the first nine. It kind of calmed down the last maybe five, six holes," Gligic said. "Got lucky in that sense that we got some easier conditions. That's how it is."
Poston and Gligic have been at opposite ends of the spectrum this season. Though he's missed 14 cuts this year, Poston is ranked 99th in the world and has three top 10 finishes this year, including a tie for third at the RBC Heritage and a second-place finish at last week's Travelers Championship. Gligic, on the other hand is ranked 508th and has just one top 25 finish on the season, at the Mexico Open in May.
Though it's territory he's not usually in, Gligic doesn't expect his mentality to change Friday.
"Just go out and try and do the same thing," Gligic said. "I'm sure everyone says that, but it's kind of the truth. We all have our game plans, and just going to stick to it and hopefully can keep hitting good shots and giving myself some looks and make some putts."
While the field will be chasing Poston on Friday, he's hoping to lean on the experience gained last week to help him build on his strong start. Last week, he followed up his 62 with an even-par 70, and though he went under par both days on the weekend, that stall cost him when he finished two shots back of champion Xander Schauffele.
"I think that is kind of the learning curve; I'm going to try and learn from last week. I didn't play that bad on Friday; just felt like I couldn't get anything going," he said. "I would say I was maybe a little too patient or too — not cautious, but hitting a lot of good shots but not really getting too many of them close.
"I think tomorrow, regardless of where I stand starting the day, I am going to try and go out there and shoot another number like that or shoot another solid 5-, 6-under or something like that, and just stay aggressive and not just kind of coast."
Photos: First Round of the John Deere Classic
Nate Lashley chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Moore chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk along the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ryan Brehm tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy shakes hands with his caddie,
Derek Smith, on the 9th hole after finishing his first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. McCarthy finished the first round with a score of 66.
ALEX GANT
Chad Ramey tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Charles Jahn on the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Cameron Champ tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators watch a group putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel fires his approach shot to the 18th green during Thursday's first round of the John Deere Classic. Naegel a Monday qualifier for the PGA Tour event, birdied the hole to finish a run of three straight birdies to close his opening nine holes in the event.
ALEX GANT
Derek Ernst putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators sit on a shaded John Deere bench along the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Joseph Bramlett on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
David Skinns tees off on the 6th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Derek Ernst places his ball before putting on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tommy Gainey walks from the tee box on the 6th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads after the first round after shooting a 9-under 62.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch Zach Johnson's group on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson tees off on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Kramer Hickok tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic tees off on the 6th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Cam Davis tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dylan Frittelli reads the green on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Chesson Hadley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
DA. Points tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tommy Gainey on the 6th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Brice Garnett putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dylan Frittelli, shown teeing off on the 9th hole during Thursday's first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, shot a 5-under 66. He was tied for fifth place, four shots behind first-round leader J.T. Poston.
ALEX GANT
Curtis Thompson puts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jared Wolfe and his caddie plan a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Scott Stallings tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brett Drewitt on the 18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Hayden Buckley chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel surveys a birdie putt on the first hole during Thursday's first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Adam Schenk tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A crowd of spectators walk across the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Wesley Bryan tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor puts on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Chris Stroud on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Chris Stroud on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Charles Jahn tees off on the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Austin Cook on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bill Haas tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Moore tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sung Kang chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Thompson tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sung Kang tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nick Taylor lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Greg Chalmers tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Van Pelt tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chase Seiffert tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Robert Garrigus tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sean O'Hair tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Robert Garrigus plays his shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alex Smalley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Hagy tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Andrew Landry tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brian Gay hits the ball on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sam Ryder tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Joseph Bramlett tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chez Reavie chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nick Hardy tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vince Whaley on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Thompson putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nathan Petronzio tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Svensson tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A John Deere tractor model acts as the tee marker on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Fabian Gomez tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Fans walk down the fairway on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Andrew Putnam putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hayden Buckley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vince Whaley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ben Crane tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nick Taylor putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nick Taylor tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brian Gay tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Derek Ernst tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Richy Werenski tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sam Ryder putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
James Hahn tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Greg Chambers chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Van Pelt watches his shot after teeing off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Long tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brice Garnett tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chez Reavie tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matt Every tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Long chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Long tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Richy Werenski putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sean McCarty tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nate Lashley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brian Gay chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Austin Cook tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Arjun Atwal tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rory Sabbatini tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Van Pelt chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic putts during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Gligic shot 7-under to finish the first round alone in second place.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Flavin signs an autograph for Graham Mueller, 11, of Chicago, after finishing playing in the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators follow golfers off the 15th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a group putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pork chops are grilled during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
From left, Stephanie, Lucas, 4, Tim and William, 6, Marquardt of LeClaire, watch golfers tee off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A group of spectators watch the action on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu hits the ball on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandt Snedeker reacts after putting on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson plays his shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dylan Frittelli, shown teeing off on the 15th hole during Thursday's first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, shot a 5-under 66. He was tied for fifth place, four shots behind first-round leader J.T. Poston.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Charles Howell III places his ball on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dylan Frittelli hits the ball on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Harry Higgs reacts after putting on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jason Day tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson putts on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jason Day hits the ball on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sahith Theegala tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson watches the ball after hitting onto the green on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Johnson shot 2-under par during the first round.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Richard Johnson tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
K.J. Choi tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Boo Weekley putts as Dawie van der Walt kneels in the foreground on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
