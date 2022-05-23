JDC: Glover, Flavin talk golf at Champion's Day gathering

Defending John Deere Classic champion Lucas Glover took center stage Monday morning in his first return to the Quad-Cities since winning the local PGA Tour event last July.

To his right was a young Patrick Flavin, an up-and-comer hoping to someday soon find his way into the limelight on the Tour.

Glover used a sponsor exemption early in his career to help boost his fortunes and a lucrative golf career. Flavin is hoping to follow suit with his first JDC sponsor exemption into this year’s tournament June 30-July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

The two provided a fireside chat at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel in Rock Island as part of what was billed as “Champions Day,” used to signify the rapidly approaching Tour event.

The juxtaposition between the 42-year-old Glover and the 26-year-old Flavin was a topic of that conversation held with a number of sponsors who turned out for the first-of-its-kind event that replaced the traditional media day festivities usually held at Deere Run.

“I remember being very excited,” recalled Glover of his JDC sponsor exemption. “It was my third start on the PGA Tour in 2002. I had no status, so it was a pretty big deal.

“I remember shooting 66 in the first two rounds and being in maybe the second-to-last-group (on Saturday). … I was 23 years old and didn’t have a very good weekend (finishing 73-71 and in a tie for 40th place).

“No, it was a great experience, and just at that point, similar to how Patrick is now, you're grateful for every opportunity and thankful and just being able to do well to prove you belong and to prove you can play out here.”

This is what Illinois native Flavin is hoping to get out of his JDC experience early in his career.

“I'd say it's a dream come true,” said Flavin of the exemption that allows him to not chase another Monday qualifier as he has been doing with remarkable success this season. “I think growing up in Illinois, the John Deere Classic to me was always a major. It was a really big deal. Kind of watching guys like Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker win, guys from the Midwest who aren't overpowering people and I'm kind of a small guy, it was really inspiring to me.

“And then also sitting here next to Lucas, who 20 years after getting a sponsor's invite has won a major, four times on the PGA Tour. It's like, I want to sit in that seat in 20 years.

“I believe in myself. I know I can take advantage of the opportunity. But to be chosen for a spot is an honor and I'm really grateful for it. I'm in a position to change my life. … It's just really, really cool, so I'm thrilled.”

Nearly $27 million in earnings later, Glover has seen what a sponsor exemption can mean to a career. And he was thankful that his spot 20 years ago opened the doors for a long-lasting relationship with this tournament that he holds in high regard.

“It’s amazing how much this community embraces this event,” Glover said. “It is a special place.”

One he is looking forward to coming back to with a chance to defend the fourth title of his career. In addition to the nice million-dollar paycheck, two-year exemption and entry into the Masters and PGA Championship, Glover joked there are other perks that go with winning.

“…and at least one week out of the year you get to look back and say, I beat all your behinds at the John Deere Classic last year,” Glover said. “I've always said the best feeling on the Tour is the next week after you win. Every one of your peers congratulating you, whether they like you or you like them, everybody at least tells you congratulations, you and your caddie, and I think that's the coolest thing. Everybody you see the next week, 'Hey, man, congrats,' even if they were the biggest jerk on Tour, they still say it.

“But I think that's the coolest thing about our profession is the next week everybody congratulates the winner. For Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday of the next week, everybody is jealous of the guy that won the week before. I don't know, it's just the way it is.”

Monday’s conversation covered a number of topics, including Flavin playing with Mito Periera, who led last week’s PGA Championship after 71 holes, in South America and him being “the nicest guy out here,” according to Flavin.

Glover also recalled some pro-am experiences and gave the crowd some good advice about pro-am attire and matching outfits for the group.

“Yeah, don’t do that,” he said. “Wear your own John Deere shirt with your own color, and no matching.”

What he would like to match is last year’s victory when he comes back to town next month.

