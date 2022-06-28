JDC: Hardy healthy and excited for home-state event

No matter what the endeavor, sometimes you have to take a step back in order to get some momentum moving forward.

That’s the way Illinois native Nick Hardy is rationalizing things in his golf game of late.

Hardy comes into this week’s $7.1 million John Deere Classic after his two best performances of the season. He was on the first page of the leaderboard at this month’s U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass., before finishing T14. Last week, he was sniffing another victory before finishing a career-best T8 at the Travelers Championship.

But he is positive that neither of those results would have been possible without playing in a Korn Ferry Tour event in Chicago last month. A playoff loss to Harry Hall in the NV5 Invitational Presented by Old National Bank got things settled in his game after coming back from a wrist injury that hampered him a bit.

“I'm very confident,” said Hardy of his approach coming into JDC week. “I felt that way ever since my first event back in the Korn Ferry Tour about a month ago, played great golf at home near Northbrook, and ever since then I've just felt really easy, no thoughts.”

Hardy, a two-time Big Ten Conference champion for the University of Illinois golf program, had played in only four events in March and April of this year and then suffered a left wrist injury that sidelined him from the Tour the entire month of May.

In hindsight, the Northbrook resident sees the 30 days without a club in his hand as a blessing.

“I think that break for me really helped me kind of slow my mind down and get my confidence back,” he said.

But that has also left the 2018 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year and 2018 All-American in a bit of a conundrum. Not being able to play has added more pressure to his summer run as he hopes to keep his Tour card — won by finishing 21st in the two-season 2020/2021 Korn Ferry Tour points race.

That has turned his attention to the FedExCup points race that is in the home stretch for the 2021-22 wraparound PGA Tour season. He comes into this week sitting 137th and needing to get into the top 125 in order to make it to the playoffs, which is a goal of his.

“I've done a lot of damage the last few weeks in terms of climbing that ladder to get there, but I've definitely still got a ways to go,” he said, noting his 45-spot rise in the last two weeks. “So that's a goal of mine to make the FedExCup playoffs, yeah.”

He could make another huge jump this week in a field primed for the picking by just about anybody who starts on Thursday.

“Yeah. Big time,” he said. “They give out 500 points to the winner, so yeah.”

While thinking big about the potential points haul, Hardy knows it will take focus on the little things to get there. He said there really wasn’t anything special that kicked in last week at TPC River Highlands in the Travelers.

“… I feel like I just was building on what I've built on since I came back, which was amazing at that home event in the Korn Ferry Tour where I almost won in a playoff,” he said. “It was just I didn't have any expectations or any thoughts going into the event. I just wanted to win, and I didn't come away with a win, but I came away with kind of a process that was very successful that I've just tried to keep the same in terms of what I'm doing the week of."

And he said that covers everything from rest and nutrition to breathing during rounds and his preparation for each tourney and round.

“… If I can keep (everything) the same as possible, then I know I can kind of keep doing what I'm doing.”

And that, he hopes, leads to more good rounds of golf.

