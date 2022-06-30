JDC: Hoffmann begins long climb back after muscular dystrophy diagnosis

Morgan Hoffmann was on target to become the next big thing in golf. He was the world’s top-ranked amateur, an All-American at Oklahoma State University and participated on a United States Walker Cup team.
He left college early to turn pro, picked up several lucrative sponsorship deals and eventually created a life for himself on the PGA Tour.
That Morgan Hoffmann seems eons ago.
Diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy in December 2017, Hoffmann stepped away from golf for more than two years and made a new life in Costa Rica in search of holistic ways to heal his disease.
“It has been a crazy ride,” Hoffmann said. “For 16 to 18 months, I completely forgot about golf. I focused on my health and focused on my body.”
Now that he has regained strength in his pectoral muscles, the 32-year-old is on the comeback trail. He is attempting to work his way back to the Tour.
Hoffmann used the last of his medical extensions the Tour granted him because of his diagnosis last week at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
But on Tuesday afternoon, with three-time John Deere Classic champion Steve Stricker dropping out, Hoffmann received a call and was given an unrestricted sponsor exemption into this week's tournament.
Instead of darting south toward Florida, Hoffmann and his crew immediately drove west. They pulled into the Quad-Cities around 5 p.m. Wednesday, about 14 hours before his first-round tee time.
“I hit some balls, and then it felt like I was on the range at 5 a.m. (Thursday),” Hoffmann said. “It is ridiculous, but I’m happy to be here. So happy.”
Hoffmann was the fourth group off the back nine Thursday morning and posted a 1-over par 72.
“It is pretty crazy,” he admitted. “I’m exhausted.”
As he walked toward the scoring trailer, executive tournament director Clair Peterson was there to greet him and shake his hand.
Life has drastically changed for Hoffmann since he last played here in 2017.
He doesn't fret over the missed 4-footers or wayward tee shots as much anymore.
“My perspective on life has changed so much,” Hoffmann said. “It is beautiful to be back out here.
“Now, I’m looking at the trees, looking around and enjoying I’m on this side of the turf and loving life.”
The rules of golf have even changed since his last appearance here, and Hoffmann was the benefactor Thursday.
In the green side bunker at the par-3 16th, Hoffmann's wedge struck the lip, flew up and bounced off the brim of his cap into the sand.
Hoffmann assumed deflecting his own ball was a one-shot penalty. That is no longer true.
"It makes sense that it's not a penalty," he said. "I was happy it wasn't.
"It was an absurd lie and I was happy to get away with a bogey."
Hoffmann is making his sixth appearance at TPC Deere Run. He tied for third here in 2016 and was inside the top 15 in 2017.
It'll take a herculean effort to get himself into contention. Nobody has ever won the JDC at Deere Run after shooting over par in the opening round.
"One year I remember I was like 4 over through 19 holes and then played the next 17 holes in something crazy to make the cut," he said. "I have good memories to rally on this course."
With no more medical extensions, Hoffmann's golf future is cloudy. He plans to compete in several Monday qualifiers and play in some Korn Ferry Tour events.
"Right now I have the drive, so I'm going to go with it," Hoffmann said.
Hoffmann has never shied away from a challenge.
Frustrated by multiple doctors and specialists from all across the country telling him they couldn't do anything to improve his muscular dystrophy, Hoffmann turned elsewhere.
He delved deep into original medicine and spent three months living in Nepal (south Asia).
Processed foods were eliminated. So too was anything packaged or cooked. It has been reported Hoffman just ate grapes for 17 straight days at one point.
Hoffmann came across more unorthodox methods, including urine therapy — a treatment where one drinks their own urine and rubs it on parts of the body that need replenished. It is something Hoffmann still does about once a week.
Through his extensive research, Hoffmann gained the belief he could heal himself with the power of his own mind.
There have been skeptics.
"A lot of people think I'm crazy for doing what I'm doing," Hoffmann said, "but everybody is on their own journey and everyone has their own perspective and opinion. That's completely fine."
This is the fourth event Hoffmann has played on the Tour since returning at the RBC Heritage in April.
The reaction from his peers has been positive.
"It has been really heartfelt and most people are asking, 'Can you help with this? What's your recommendation?'" Hoffmann said. "To see that side of people who you might have thought had a one-track mind and have opened up a little bit more, especially when it comes to health, is good."
Hoffmann is regaining his strength. He's eating more. He's doing more weight training. He can feel his pectoral muscles again.
"I still have a strong, raw vegan diet," he said. "I'm working on speed, working on trackman getting my numbers right and playing as much golf as I can."
The plan is for he and his wife to build a wellness retreat center in Costa Rica.
Golf has given him a platform to tell his story.
"(Muscular dystrophy) is what kind of started this and sparked this journey, but it is everything from obesity to any type of ailments to cancers to just trying to make people believe that their body is so healing if you put in the right environment," he said.
"Not just where you are each day, but what's inside your body, what you put in your body, how you speak, who you're talking to, what you're watching on TV, the shampoo you're using," he said. "A lot of that is overlooked.
"It is tough to commit to and is a change from the standard American diet, but it can be done. I'm excited what’s to come with what my wife and I are creating down in Costa Rica."
Photos: First Round of the John Deere Classic
Nate Lashley chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
