JDC: 'Hunger' remains for Zach Johnson on the golf course

Results suggest Father Time is catching up with Zach Johnson.

He is almost seven years removed from his last victory. He has played the weekend only twice in his last nine PGA Tour starts. He has plummeted to 263rd in the Official World Golf Rankings.

For a player who has captured a dozen wins on the Tour, banked around $48 million in career earnings, played on five Ryder Cup teams and prevailed on two of the most iconic golf courses in Augusta National Golf Club and the Old Course at St. Andrews, it would be easy to rest on his laurels and ride off into the sunset.

Johnson is not that guy.

He is still grinding. He is still learning. He is still tinkering. And he still has belief that he can hold his own against a Tour chock-full of players half his age.

“The hunger is there, the mentality of wanting to compete, fight and claw is still there,” Johnson said Tuesday afternoon as he prepares for his 20th consecutive start at the John Deere Classic. “Whether it’s to make the cut or win, I still really relish those opportunities.”

In a field which doesn't feature a player in the top 50 of the world rankings, Johnson hopes to recapture the magic this week at TPC Deere Run.

Raised in Cedar Rapids, Johnson won what he's deemed his "fifth major" in 2012. He followed with second-place finishes in 2013 and 2014.

He finished third here in 2015 and carried that momentum into the Open Championship the following week where he claimed his second major title.

But since kissing the Claret Jug that Sunday evening at the Old Course, Johnson has been winless in his last 158 starts.

"I would love for my kids to see me win again," he said. "Fortunately they were all around when I won my last event, but they weren't there.

"Right now I come home and my son's like, 'Yeah, I got another trophy. Where's yours?'"

Johnson does not have the length off the tee like his competitors. The 46-year-old feels the aches and pains a bit more than he once did.

Still, the competitive desire is not lacking.

"The more emphasis I can put just on my body, the better outcomes I can have," Johnson said. "I mean I'm doing something every day and it may be 30 minutes, it may be two hours, it just depends on where I'm at and what I'm doing.

"I can't play golf, practice or compete without doing something."

After missing the cut at last week's Travelers Championship in Connecticut, he had a session with his coach Saturday, Sunday and again Monday.

"Sometimes it feels like it's miles apart, but it's really (not) that far away and I think that's where I'm at right now," he said.

Johnson will captain the United States Ryder Cup team in 2023 in Italy. He'll have increased demands on his time with preparations and decisions next year.

Right now, Johnson is concentrating on getting the most out of his game.

He took three weeks off from tournament golf after the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in late May.

Johnson was on the golf course a significant amount in those off weeks, but he had no clear plan or fundamental swing thoughts.

"So I kind of came into (the Travelers Championship) thinking, I'm just going to put away everything and just play," he said. "No mechanical thoughts, no real swing thoughts whatsoever, and I really have never done that.

"I always had a couple keys and I didn't have anything and, man, my scorecard was indicative of someone that had nothing. It was awful."

Paired with defending champion Lucas Glover and 2019 winner Dylan Frittelli for the first two rounds of the JDC, Johnson is back on a golf course where he has plenty of positive vibes.

He's had seven top-10 finishes in his previous 19 starts and recorded only one over par round at Deere Run in his last 49 trips around the par-71 track.

Johnson, however, has not been in contention on the weekend the past two times the JDC has been contested.

"I don't know what's going to happen this week," he said. "I just know that from this point on, we've made decisions as a team on what to do and what not to do and I love the direction.

"I'm very encouraged. In years past, I've kind of been able to figure things out on my own a little bit more. As I was telling my coach, maybe I'm just getting to the point with my feels at 46 that I just can't feel like I used to."

The motivation is certainly there as he's entering the favorite stretch of his schedule.

In addition to a "home game" this week, he is returning to St. Andrews in two weeks for the Open Championship, the first time the major championship has been contested there since his victory.

"I can't wait," he said. "I am so ecstatic about getting back.

"I'm ready to go compete there, too. I'll be ready."

