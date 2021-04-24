JDC is back in July, but will look a bit different

Peterson admits that the golf tournament will definitely have a different look to it and potentially a different feel as issues still remain surrounding the pandemic and health guidelines that must be followed as set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The number of fans allowed on property at TPC Deere Run during the week of July 5-11 is still undecided. Protocols that spectators, volunteers and others on the grounds will have to follow are still being determined.

What is known is that a full field of 156 professional golfers, including still defending champ Dylan Frittelli, will be here to compete for the $1,080,000 purse at the par-71 Silvis facility.

Another difference is that ticket prices have increased this year and general admission cost will be $50.

“We know there are still questions to be answered as far as how many people per day we can have on the property,” said Peterson, who noted that playing spots for both the Monday and Wednesday pro-ams can be purchased this year. “We have contingency plans to adjust as we learn what those numbers are. Our plan is to adjust forward, thinking that as the next two months click by that more people will be getting vaccinated and that will have an impact on our ability to safely have people on the property.”