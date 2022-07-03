JDC: J.T. Poston goes wire-to-wire to win 51st John Deere Classic

For J.T. Poston, all the work done early paid off late.

Thanks to a scorching first-round 62, and three straight birdies to open up his final round, Poston held off a crowded and eager field Sunday to win the 51st John Deere Classic.

Poston, who shot 2-under 69 Sunday and finished the tournament at 21-under, never lost the lead on the weekend, and became the third 72-hole wire-to-wire winner in tournament history, but the first since the tournament moved to TPC Deere Run in 2000.

"I don't know if it's really sunk in, but I know it's not easy going wire to wire," Poston said. "I heard of other guys doing it at other events and you see it happen every once in a while, but they always seem to make it look easier than it actually is I feel like.

"It's tough, especially today coming out. You're trying to play solid golf and trying to hold on and build that lead as much as you can coming down the stretch so it's not stressful, but just tough to do."

It is Poston's second win on Tour, the first since the 2019 Wyndham Championship. It's also the first time Poston has held onto a 54-hole lead after failing to convert in his previous two tries.

"It feels great to get another win. You know, they don't come easy out here and I really wanted to get that second win to sort of validate Wyndham," Poston said. "I think the first one is always tough, but I think the way that I did it going bogey-free at Wyndham, I think I put a little more pressure on myself kind of the last couple years trying to get that second win and trying to be perfect again."

With the win, Poston moves to 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings, collects $1,278,000, extends his PGA Tour exemption through the 2024 season, and earns a spot in next year's Masters at Augusta, but more immediately, in the 150th Open Championship in two weeks at St. Andrews.

"I can't wait," Poston said. "I've always wanted to play in one of those at any venue, but the first one to be in St. Andrews and the 150th, I can't wait to get there and see what it's like."

Along with Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo also earned spots in the final major of the season by finishing in a tie for second at 18-under.

With a three-shot lead entering the final round, Poston got off to a torrid start. He birdied the first three holes and looked poised to run away with the tournament, stretching his lead to five strokes.

But things quickly turned south.

After making par on No. 4, he had a 4-foot, 1-inch putt for par on the fifth hole, but ran it past the hole and had to settle for bogey.

On the next hole, he left a 52-foot birdie putt 11 feet short of the hole and missed his par putt for another bogey. After not having a three-putt in his first 47 holes of the tournament, Poston had four in a 15-hole span stretching back to the back 9 of his third round.

"It's not really my game. My putter I would say is usually my strength," Poston said. "It was kind of one of those deals I had just misread it or the ball bobbled, I don't know. I just missed it. I think the biggest thing was to walk off that (fifth) green and forget and go on to the next."

After making a 6 1/2-foot par putt on the seventh hole, caddie Aaron Flener had a quick talk with Poston.

"I just told him walking off the green, we've got to be committed to what we're doing, we've got to talk it through, we've got to make a plan before every shot," Flener said. "No matter where you hit it, let's just be clear on what we're trying to do before we hit it and we did a great job of that the rest of the day and he played great coming in."

That conversation allowed Poston to settle himself down and refocus heading into the back 9.

"The mental reset for me was saving par on 7 and kind of settling the nerves a little bit," he said. "Getting off to the great start and giving a few back immediately and the lead getting down to one was a little bit, I don't want to say jarring, but it got my attention.

"Flener has always been good about saying the right things at the right time and knowing when to kind of let me do my thing and when to kind of let me do my thing and when to step in and say, hey we need to reset."

While Poston struggled, Grillo made his move. He birdied the second and third holes, then birdied the 10th hole to move to 19-under and one shot off the lead.

But with Poston playing par golf, Grillo couldn't afford to make any mistakes, and two of them proved costly.

Grillo found the rough short of the green on the 12th hole, the first green he missed since the fifth hole of his third round, breaking a stretch of 24 straight greens in regulation.

After hitting his second shot to 6 1/2 feet, Grillo's par putt ran around the right edge of the hole and lipped out, pushing the Argentinian back to 18-under and giving Poston a two-shot lead.

Then on the 14th hole, Grillo hit his tee shot into the greenside bunker, then chunked his bunker shot into the rough just past the bunker, and couldn't save par, dropping back to 17-under.

"That definitely killed the momentum," Grillo said. "That was it, that was it for me, to be honest. J.T. was playing really well and I was basically depending on his makes and not so much on my game."

Bezuidenhout applied a little pressure late with birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 17, but left a birdie putt on the 18th hole just short of the hole to stay at 18-under.

And after just missing a birdie putt on the 14th hole, Poston finally shut the door on the 17th hole, hitting a chip shot to 5 1/2 feet for the birdie that gave him plenty of cushion, though it wasn't needed as he made par on the 18th hole.

Even with those two three-putts, Poston needed 28 putts in the final round, perhaps the biggest coming on the 13th hole when he rolled in almost a 10-foot putt to save par and maintain his cushion.

"I was peeking at the board a few times throughout the day," Poston said. "I tried not to look on every hole just because I feel like it's easy to get locked into that and not stick to a game plan of hitting the right shots. There were a few times throughout the day where I made some key putts. I think that putt really kind of kept some momentum going, being able to make par there on 13."

Poston's celebration, like his game, wasn't flashy or overemotional.

He let out a brief shout, then shook hands in celebration with Flener. He shared a kiss with fiancée Kelly Cox, who flew in Sunday for Poston's final round, and as he reached the scoring trailer, hugged Denny McCarthy, one of several golfers Poston had been staying with in an area house this week.

"I've seen him and talked to him so many times and I've always felt like he has all those characteristics of hard work and down to earth, no sense of entitlement, humble; I've always been impressed with him and having him as a champion really represents what we represent perfectly," tournament director Clair Peterson said. "Not an overnight sensation, but someone who's worked hard, accomplished something that's really important to him and he's going to be a great individual to carry the John Deere Classic flag for the next year for sure."

And as Poston sat in the media room following his win, a smile kept creeping over his face, the emotions finally coming to a head after a long and successful week, one he's eager to replicate next year.

"It always seems like I've been received pretty well with the fans and the community," Poston said. "I love coming back, I love being in the Quad-Cities. It's a great area and everybody does such a great job with the tournament, and I can't wait to be back."

