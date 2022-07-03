JDC: J.T. Poston wins 51st John Deere Classic

J.T. Poston is the 51st winner of the John Deere Classic.

Poston shot a 2-under 69 to finish at 21-under, three shots better than Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo.

Poston takes home $1,278,000, the bronze buck trophy and earns a spot into the 150th Open Championship in two weeks at St. Andrews.

Poston opened the final round with three straight birdies to open up a 5-shot lead, but gave two shots back with bogeys at the fifth and sixth holes.

He played his next 10 holes at even par before a birdie on the par 5 17th hole pushed his lead back up to three shots.

Poston is the first wire-to-wire winner of the John Deere Classic since the tournament moved to TPC Deere Run in 2000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.