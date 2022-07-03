 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
breaking top story
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

JDC: J.T. Poston wins 51st John Deere Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
070322-qc-spt-jdc-42.jpg

J.T. Poston tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

J.T. Poston is the 51st winner of the John Deere Classic.

Poston shot a 2-under 69 to finish at 21-under, three shots better than Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo.

Poston takes home $1,278,000, the bronze buck trophy and earns a spot into the 150th Open Championship in two weeks at St. Andrews.

Poston opened the final round with three straight birdies to open up a 5-shot lead, but gave two shots back with bogeys at the fifth and sixth holes.

He played his next 10 holes at even par before a birdie on the par 5 17th hole pushed his lead back up to three shots.

Poston is the first wire-to-wire winner of the John Deere Classic since the tournament moved to TPC Deere Run in 2000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News