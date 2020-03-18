JDC on schedule; Birdies packet pickup altered

SILVIS — Even with eight events on the PGA Tour having been victims of the COVID-19 pandemic up to this point and two major golf tournaments moved to later in the calendar year, John Deere Classic officials are proceeding as scheduled for the July event — for now.

"Our position is that we’re very sensitive to the World Health Organization inputs, but as of right now the John Deere Classic is still scheduled to be held in July," said Clair Peterson, JDC tournament director.

While the preparation proceeds as close to normal as possible for the 50th annual event scheduled for July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run, one major event usually held in conjunction with the JDC is being altered.

The format for the distribution of fundraising packets through the Birdies For Charity program is being altered a bit.

Scheduled for Monday, April 13, the packet distribution is still planned to take place at Deere & Co. headquarters in Moline. However, trying to conform to guidelines laid out by state officials and the Centers for Disease Control, there will be no kickoff press conference held in conjunction with the packet distribution on the display floor. That is being done in an attempt to keep the gathering to under 50 people at one time, according to Peterson.