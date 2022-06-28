JDC: Peterson has left his mark in incredible 20-year run

When you ask players — young and old — on the PGA Tour about John Deere Classic executive director Clair Peterson, the responses are consistent.

“He is one of, if not the best, on Tour,” said defending JDC champ Lucas Glover of Peterson being the measuring stick for all tournament directors on the PGA Tour. “He’s all class. Handles everything positive in a solid, classy manner.”

It’s been that simple approach that has gained Peterson numerous accolades from all corners of the PGA Tour ahead of his retirement from the JDC at the end of this calendar year.

In a gathering that filled the JDC media center Tuesday afternoon with board members and volunteers, Andy Pazder, chief tournaments & competitions officer for the PGA Tour, presented Peterson with a handmade leather walking golf bag to mark his years of service to the PGA Tour event.

Those farewell gifts are well-deserved.

But it has been Peterson’s gift to the local golf tournament that has been a blessing for the event and the community.

He brought a unique skill set with him to the tournament director position when he was thrust into it in 2003 when Kym Hougham left the post. Peterson, an Iowa State University graduate who started with Deere & Co. as an ad copywriter, was already serving in a liaison position between the corporate magnate and the tournament when he took the new post.

“I consider it one of the greatest blessings of my life,” said Peterson, who officially retired from Deere in 2019, of taking over the tournament director position.

In his 20 years, Peterson has become a pillar among tournament heads.

“There’s just distinct respect,” said Iowa native and 2012 JDC champ Zach Johnson of Peterson’s status on Tour. “When you have somebody that's passionate about what he does or she does, it's attractive, and Clair always had that. He's always represented I would say his role in the highest of integrity and character of ways and we see that. So we're spoiled, too. We got other great tournaments. This one is just a little bit different, I think. I'm biased, but it starts with the people.”

And that’s where Peterson excels.

“It’s through the roof; you can tell guys respect him,” said JDC tournament director Andrew Lehman who ascends to the top spot in the tournament hierarchy. “There’s longevity there. It’s been fun to watch and be a part of it.”

Whether it’s with the players inside the ropes or the staff inside PGA Tour headquarters or the management at Deere & Co., Peterson has forged relationships that have become the cornerstone of the John Deere Classic.

“When you talk about quality individuals, Clair personifies that,” Pazder said. “To know that he’s retiring, I’ll feel empty. It hasn’t hit me yet, but he’s a person I can rely on if I need to reach out to somebody and say ‘Hey, I’m thinking about this idea or that idea. … What are my blind spots? What am I not thinking about?’ He’s one of those guys that I’ll call because he’s been around for so long.”

Lehman also plans to keep Peterson a phone call away as he and assistant tournament director Ashley Hansen step into some big shoes to fill.

Peterson said Lehman and the staff are ready to take the reins and prosper.

“… They are all just world-class rock stars,” Peterson said of the staff. “The envy, quite honestly, of other events. We go to PGA Tour meetings and they talk about our group.”

That, said Peterson, makes it easy to pass the baton as he continues to serve in a player liaison role for the JDC. That’s a great position for him to fill, since it has been his relationship-building over the years that have made a huge mark on the PGA Tour.

It was under Peterson’s watch that such Tour stars as Johnson, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Billy Hurley, and Webb Simpson — many who have added majors to their resumes — got their career jump-started here.

Day and Simpson made it back to this year’s event so they could honor Peterson.

It would have been nice if some of the other big names had made it an even fonder farewell.

That may not be how the PGA Tour operates, but it sure would have been deserved.

“As he said, it’s all about relationships and whether or not they choose to come it never hurts to have a relationship with these guys,” Lehman said. “The friendships he’s formed in his 20 years is impressive and it’s something that not every tournament goes out and recruits like we do. There’s never a lost opportunity to go out and meet the new wave of stars and say hello to old friends.”

This week gives people a chance to say goodbye to an old friend who has more than left his mark on the John Deere Classic.

Peterson admitted that making sure things run smoothly this week has been his focus and not the fact that it will be a week of lasts.

“I’ll still be around so you can’t be too sad about it,” he joked.

And whether he is around or not, his mark will always be on this tournament.

“Clair is a class individual,” Johnson said, “and is a good man.”

Who leaves quite a legacy with the Quad-City’s largest and most impactful sporting event.

