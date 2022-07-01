JDC second round updates: Gotterup moves into a tie for the lead

11:55 a.m. -- Chris Gotterup has moved into a tie for the lead at the John Deere Classic with three birdies in his first six holes. Gotterup, playing on a sponsor exemption, is at 9-under, tied atop the leaderboard with first-round leader J.T. Poston. David Lipsky, C.T. Pan and Charles Howell III are at 8-under.

10:20 a.m. -- David Lipsky and C.T. Pan have charged up the leaderboard thanks to strong play during the morning wave of the second round of the John Deere Classic. Pan is 6-under on the day and is in a tie for second at 8-under, along with Lipsky, who is 5-under today. Chris Gotterup is also at 8-under along with Michael Gligic, who has yet to tee off. First round leader J.T. Poston still holds the lead at 9-under and is set to tee off at 12:54 p.m.