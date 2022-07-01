 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

JDC second round updates: Play suspended due to inclement weather

David Lipsky chips onto the green on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

10:29 a.m. -- Play was suspended during the second round of the John Deere Classic due to inclement weather

10:20 a.m. -- David Lipsky and C.T. Pan have charged up the leaderboard thanks to strong play during the morning wave of the second round of the John Deere Classic. Pan is 6-under on the day and is in a tie for second at 8-under, along with Lipsky, who is 5-under today. Chris Gotterup is also at 8-under along with Michael Gligic, who has yet to tee off. First round leader J.T. Poston still holds the lead at 9-under and is set to tee off at 12:54 p.m.

