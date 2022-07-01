 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

JDC second round updates: Schwab moves into tie for lead

Chris Gotterup tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

12:40 p.m. -- Matthias Schwab birdied the 17th hole to move into a tie for the lead with J.T. Poston at 9-under par. The pair hold a one-shot lead over five golfers.

12:20 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers aced the 131-yard par 3 third hole to move to 4-under for the tournament and is five shots off the lead. It's the seventh time someone has hit a hole in one on the third play during tournament play, the first since David Hearn in the third round of the 2021 torunament. J.T. Poston holds a one-shot lead over a crowded leaderboard that has 17 players within four shots of the lead.

12:05 p.m. -- Chris Gotterup bogeyed the seventh hole to drop back out of the lead. Gotterup sits in a five-way tie for second place behind first-round leader J.T. Poston, whose tee time has been pushed back to 1:54 p.m. due to a 1-hour, 16-minute weather delay.

11:55 a.m. -- Chris Gotterup has moved into a tie for the lead at the John Deere Classic with three birdies in his first six holes. Gotterup, playing on a sponsor exemption, is at 9-under, tied atop the leaderboard with first-round leader J.T. Poston. David Lipsky, C.T. Pan and Charles Howell III are at 8-under.

11:45 a.m. -- After a 1-hour, 16-minute weather delay, play has resumed in the second round of the John Deere Classic.

10:29 a.m. -- Play was suspended during the second round of the John Deere Classic due to inclement weather

10:20 a.m. -- David Lipsky and C.T. Pan have charged up the leaderboard thanks to strong play during the morning wave of the second round of the John Deere Classic. Pan is 6-under on the day and is in a tie for second at 8-under, along with Lipsky, who is 5-under today. Chris Gotterup is also at 8-under along with Michael Gligic, who has yet to tee off. First round leader J.T. Poston still holds the lead at 9-under and is set to tee off at 12:54 p.m.

