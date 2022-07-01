JDC second round updates: Schwab new clubhouse leader after second-round 65

1:15 p.m. -- Matthias Schwab birdied four of his last five holes, and the final three of his round, to shoot a 65 in the second round and move atop the leaderboard at 10-under. He holds a one-shot lead over C.T. Pan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and J.T. Poston.

12:40 p.m. -- Matthias Schwab birdied the 17th hole to move into a tie for the lead with J.T. Poston at 9-under par. The pair hold a one-shot lead over five golfers.

12:20 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers aced the 131-yard par 3 third hole to move to 4-under for the tournament and is five shots off the lead. It's the seventh time someone has hit a hole in one on the third play during tournament play, the first since David Hearn in the third round of the 2021 torunament. J.T. Poston holds a one-shot lead over a crowded leaderboard that has 17 players within four shots of the lead.

12:05 p.m. -- Chris Gotterup bogeyed the seventh hole to drop back out of the lead. Gotterup sits in a five-way tie for second place behind first-round leader J.T. Poston, whose tee time has been pushed back to 1:54 p.m. due to a 1-hour, 16-minute weather delay.

11:55 a.m. -- Chris Gotterup has moved into a tie for the lead at the John Deere Classic with three birdies in his first six holes. Gotterup, playing on a sponsor exemption, is at 9-under, tied atop the leaderboard with first-round leader J.T. Poston. David Lipsky, C.T. Pan and Charles Howell III are at 8-under.

11:45 a.m. -- After a 1-hour, 16-minute weather delay, play has resumed in the second round of the John Deere Classic.

10:29 a.m. -- Play was suspended during the second round of the John Deere Classic due to inclement weather

10:20 a.m. -- David Lipsky and C.T. Pan have charged up the leaderboard thanks to strong play during the morning wave of the second round of the John Deere Classic. Pan is 6-under on the day and is in a tie for second at 8-under, along with Lipsky, who is 5-under today. Chris Gotterup is also at 8-under along with Michael Gligic, who has yet to tee off. First round leader J.T. Poston still holds the lead at 9-under and is set to tee off at 12:54 p.m.

