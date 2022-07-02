 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

JDC third round updates: Leaders have teed off at TPC Deere Run

12:40 p.m. -- The leaders have teed off in the third round of the John Deere Classic. At 15-under, J.T. Poston holds a four-shot lead over playing partner Denny McCarthy and 10 other players.

12:20 p.m. -- Curtis Thompson has moved into sole possession of second place at 12-under after starting his third round with four birdies in his first six holes. He sits three shots back of leader J.T. Poston, who tees off at 12:40 p.m.

Noon -- The final pairing of J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy are set to tee off at 12:40 p.m. in the third round of the John Deere Classic. Poston holds a four-shot lead over McCarthy, and Bo Hoag and Curtis Thompson have also moved to 11-under with strong starts to their rounds. Hoag is 5-under through eight holes and Thompson is 3-under through five. Satoshi Kodaira has posted the low round so far, entering the clubhouse with a 7-under 64 and is at 10-under for the tournament.

