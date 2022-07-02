JDC third round updates: Poston holds three-shot lead after third round at TPC Deere Run

5 p.m. -- J.T. Poston eagled the 17th hole and made par on the 18th hole to finish his third round with a 4-under 67 and move to 19-under for the tournament. He holds a three-shot lead over Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo and Denny McCarthy, and is seeking to be the first wire-to-wire winner at the John Deere Classic since the tournament moved to TPC Deere Run in 2000.

3:37 p.m. -- Scott Stallings birdied the 17th hole and now trails J.T. Poston by one shot, currently sitting at 16-under.

3:35 p.m. -- J.T. Poston bogeyed the 12th hole and his lead is now cut to just two as he sits at 17-under through 13 holes, ahead of Scott Stallings, who is at 15-under through 16 holes. Four players are at 14-under.

3:15 p.m. -- J.T. Poston continues to sit at 18-under through 11 holes Saturday at the John Deere Classic. Poston is 3-under today after missing a pair of short birdie putts on 10 and 11. Poston holds a four-shot lead over a group of four players at 14-under par.

2:40 p.m. -- J.T. Poston has made the turn at TPC Deere Run and sits at 18-under for the tournament. He holds a four-shot lead over Bo Hoag, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab and Denny McCarthy.

1:45 p.m. -- J.T. Poston birdied the fifth hole to move to 17-under-par. He holds a three-shot lead over Matthias Schwab. C.T. Pan double bogeyed the eighth hole to drop back down to 12-under after briefly holding second place.

1:33 p.m. -- C.T. Pan is off to a red-hot start with five birdies in his first seven holes to move to sole possession of second place at 14-under, two shots back from leader J.T. Poston.

1:27 p.m. -- Bo Hoag is at 7-under through 14 holes for the day to lead a pack of four golfers at 13-under for the tournament, currently three shots back of leader J.T. Poston.

1:20 p.m. -- J.T. Poston leads at 16-under after three holes of the third round of the John Deere Classic. Poston leads playing partner Denny McCarthy by three strokes, while eight players are at 12-under.

12:50 p.m. -- Bo Hoag, Hank Lebioda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Chris Naegel are tied for second at 12-under, three shots back of 36-hole leader J.T. Poston.

12:40 p.m. -- The leaders have teed off in the third round of the John Deere Classic. At 15-under, J.T. Poston holds a four-shot lead over playing partner Denny McCarthy and 10 other players.

12:20 p.m. -- Curtis Thompson has moved into sole possession of second place at 12-under after starting his third round with four birdies in his first six holes. He sits three shots back of leader J.T. Poston, who tees off at 12:40 p.m.

Noon -- The final pairing of J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy are set to tee off at 12:40 p.m. in the third round of the John Deere Classic. Poston holds a four-shot lead over McCarthy, and Bo Hoag and Curtis Thompson have also moved to 11-under with strong starts to their rounds. Hoag is 5-under through eight holes and Thompson is 3-under through five. Satoshi Kodaira has posted the low round so far, entering the clubhouse with a 7-under 64 and is at 10-under for the tournament.

