JDC: 'This is a very special place for me': Simpson returns to TPC Deere Run as tournament favorite

The Quad-Cities hold a special place in the heart of Webb Simpson.

In his rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2009, Simpson decided to propose to his wife, Taylor, during the John Deere Classic.

"My wife loves surprises and she knew the question was coming in the next few months, so I thought I'm going to get her when she least expects it," Simpson said. "So she did not think I was going to propose at a golf tournament.

Simpson elected not to propose at the event's Big Dig for fear of losing the ring, but still took a bit of a risk on that Saturday, getting down on one knee on a dock on the Mississippi River and taking the ring from his caddie.

"Some folks on the river who had one too many cocktails almost ruined it because they saw the setup before and knew what was happening," Simpson said. "And then as my wife and I are walking out one of them yelled something like, 'Did she say yes?' Thankfully my wife didn't know what they were talking about, but they almost ruined it."

Taylor did in fact say yes.

Simpson and the rest of the field played a 36-hole Sunday, and the couple got married six months later. He returned to TPC Deere Run in 2010, but then it took 12 more years before he returned to the tournament this week.

"This is a very special place for me, although I haven't been back in a while. (Tournament director Clair Peterson) and I have had many conversations just about how it's tough for me to come here prior to the Open Championship, but he's been incredibly understanding over the years," said Simpson, who first played in the event on a sponsor exemption in 2008.

"It does feel great to be back. There's tournaments that we go to that have kind of a laid back atmosphere and this is one of them. ... It is fun to see all the families out, see all the kids and just in nine holes I saw a ton of kids out there, which we don't always see that on the PGA Tour."

Ranked 58th in the world, Simpson is the highest-ranked player in the field and is also the odds-on favorite to win the tournament. He welcomes the hype, but knows he still has his work cut out for him this week. His best finish at TPC Deere Run was a tie for 21st in 2010.

"The level of competition is so deep now that, I mean, a hundred guys could win this week. Just because the field isn't as strong as other weeks it's still going to take a really low number," Simpson said. "It feels nice to be the top-ranked player but you kind of got to put that to bed and take care of business one day at a time."

A seven-time winner on tour, Simpson hasn't celebrated a victory since 2020, when he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the RBC Heritage. This year, he has one top 10 and finished tied for 13th at last week's Travelers Championship.

"I wanted more out of the week, but my ball striking, which has been very inconsistent this year, was super solid last week," Simpson said. "So all around I feel like my game is in the right direction. This is tough. It's 14 years of ups and downs that we all go through, no matter how good you are at the game.

"When you feel like you simplified it and you're on the right track it makes you eager to play, eager to compete, eager to have another chance on Sunday."

In the 12 years since he last competed in the JDC, TPC Deere Run has seen a few changes, but Simpson didn't take long to re-acclimate himself to the golf course, and the strategy required to have a successful week.

"There's more fairway bunkers now, a couple holes are a little longer, but no surprises," Simpson said. "It's not, step up on every tee and hit driver as far as you can. There is strategy, there's options — hybrid, 5-wood, 3-wood, driver, whatever it might be. And I do like golf courses where you got to get an early start and make birdies from the beginning."

