JDC: Three-time champion Stricker withdraws from field

The John Deere Classic field took another right cross Tuesday afternoon.

Three-time JDC champ and former University of Illinois standout Steve Stricker withdrew from the 156-man field.

PGA Tour communications officials had no further information as to why the 55-year-old Stricker had to withdraw.

The JDC winner in 2009, 2010 and 2011 had played in 11 of the last 12 tournaments at TPC Deere Run, at one point competing in 10 straight until missing the 2019 event. He finished T41 here last year.

Stricker, the JDC’s all-time leading money winner with nearly $3.3 million in 18 Quad-Cities starts, has been recovering from a serious health issue that broke out after captaining last fall’s victorious Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis.

He has made six starts on the PGA Tour Champions circuit this year with a T11 at his own American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge his lowest finish. He won the Regions Tradition in May and placed second at last week’s U.S. Senior Open Championship in Pennsylvania.

Stricker was replaced in the JDC field by Morgan Hoffmann, who is playing on a major medical exemption. He has been diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Other ins, outs: The JDC alternates list continues to get a workout as a few other players have withdrawn from the $7.1 million event at TPC Deere Run.

On Monday, two notables in Daniel Berger and Davis Riley withdrew and were replaced in the field by Kevin Stadler and Matt Every.

There were four other sets of moves. Those dropping out were Kiradech Aphinbarnrat, Kurt Kitayama, Sangmoon Bae and J.J. Spaun.

Coming in off the alternate list to help fill the 156-man field are Derek Ernst, Brian Davis, John Merrick and Ryuji Imada.

Windy City bragging rights: Friendly rivals and golfing buddies since their teen years, Chicago-area residents Nick Hardy and Patrick Flavin, along with fellow Chicagoan Doug Ghim, are hoping to put their golf skills to good use this week not only for themselves, but for the kids in the Chicagoland area.

The trio of young standouts is seeking support to raise money for the First Tee-Greater Chicago during this week’s JDC.

Hardy, Flavin (in on a sponsor exemption) and Ghim are taking pledges for every score of birdie or better they card during this week’s tournament.

“Hopefully we make a lot of birdies,” Hardy said.

To sign up and make a pledge, go to http://bit.ly/pledge4birdies.

Tickets: Just a reminder that tickets for the John Deere Classic will be sold at the gate all week.

Also, military personnel — veterans, active and retired military — can receive up to two free tickets each day of the tournament.

All military personnel currently holding a Common Access Card (CAC), as well as those who have retired from the armed services and veterans who have a valid ID card, will be given free grounds admission for themselves and a guest. Tickets will be day-specific but you may register for more than one day, Wednesday-Sunday.

Military members are invited to register online in advance of the tournament for their complimentary ticket(s). They must register online prior to the event. All tickets will be digitally delivered after verifying their service through GovX.

