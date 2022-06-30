JDC: Thursday notebook -- Doh! Simpson nails Gator in 18 pond

Webb Simpson was grinding all day and after carding birdies on holes 15 and 17, finally had himself in a solid position, sitting at 2-under par for his round coming to his final hole of the day.

Then things got interesting.

After hitting his tee shot on the 18th hole into the left fairway bunker, Simpson's second shot ricocheted off the John Deere Gator in the pond off the 18th green and into the water. Simpson ended up with a double bogey on the hole to finish even par and is currently nine shots back.

"It was frustrating, made so many mistakes," Simpson said. "The game was there for a good day but just made too many mistakes."

Simpson tees off at 7:18 a.m. Friday and hopes to rebound in his first start at TPC Deere Run since 2010.

"Typically the wind's down in the morning and greens will be a little softer, a little fresher," he said, "so hopefully that bodes well for me."

Glover can’t find groove: The 2021 John Deere Classic champion hobbled to a 3-over, 74 finish by bogeying three of the final five holes.

Glover’s 74 was his highest round at the event since 2005 (76) — 30 rounds and 10 appearances ago.

“I played terrible,” said Glover. “I didn’t do anything of note very good. It was just sloppy. I need to try and tighten it up this evening and get back at it tomorrow.”

But he didn’t blame the pressure of defending his title as a reason for the high score. Glover’s highest finish in his last 15 starts was a tie for 18th place at the Valero Texas Open in April.

“I was struggling and have been struggling,” Glover said. “I need to start seeing some good stuff happening. I’ve been working hard and not getting any results; in fact, quite the opposite.”

Glover will tee off at 1:05 p.m. Friday with Dylan Frittelli and Zach Johnson in an attempt to make the cut.

Course plays tough: For the first time since 2003, a round in the John Deere Classic played over par (71.295) as windy conditions persisted throughout the afternoon.

There was little humidity and players such as Zach Johnson noted the difficulty of the fairways that were firm and fast.

In the morning wave, 11 holes averaged under par; only seven holes averaged under par in the afternoon.

The easiest hole of the day was the par-5 17th, which averaged 4.56. The hardest hole was 18, which averaged 4.33.

The front-nine played under-par at 34.942 (Par 35) and the back-nine played over-par at 36.353 (Par 36).

Good start for exemption: Heralded college standout Chris Gotterup is attempting to make the most of his sponsor exemption into the JDC. The 22-year-old opened with an eight-birdie, two-bogey round.

"Yeah, just a solid round," said the 2022 Nicklaus and Haskins award winner. "I'm excited for the rest of the week."

Short Day stay: Many were left wondering if Jason Day would be playing in this year's John Deere Classic after he backed out of Wednesday's pro-am.

It didn't take long to get that answer as he withdrew from the field early Thursday morning, well ahead of his scheduled 12:43 tee time.

Day, who has a long history of back issues and was on property all week preparing, cited more back problems as his reason for the withdrawal.

He was replaced in the field by Ted Potter, Jr.

Day was not the only Thursday WD from the field.

Taylor Pendrith, a 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie who worked his way up from the Korn Ferry Tour and was No. 107 in the FedExCup standings, also removed himself from the event, citing an illness for his reason to leave.

Pendrith was replaced by 52-year-old K.J. Choi. Splitting his time between the PGA Tour and Champions Tour, Choi's last Tour win was at the 2011 Players Championship.

Austin Schenk and Roger Sloan also withdrew following their rounds Thursday. Schenk was 6-over and Sloan was 10-over.

Friend on the bag: Matthew Garside, who won an Iowa Class 4A state golf championship with Bettendorf High School in 2018, was inside the ropes at Deere Run on Thursday.

Garside was on the bag for former University of Iowa teammate Charles Jahn, who earned a spot into this week's tournament through the Monday four-spot qualifier at Pinnacle Country Club.

It is the second time Garside has caddied for Jahn, who shot a 3-over par 74. Jahn is from Sperry, Iowa, and a graduate of Mediapolis High School.

"(Matthew) did a good job today," Jahn said. "He kept me calm. He's one of my good buddies, so it made that decision easy in that respect.

"It was a fun day."

Barnes opens strong: As he's gotten older, Ricky Barnes is finding other ways to keep himself occupied while off the golf course.

"Doing some real estate with a friend that I know in the multi-family space," Barnes said. "I got three kids in the family, so I stay busy."

Once ranked 58th in the world, Barnes doesn't play as much as he used to, the John Deere Classic being just his seventh event on the PGA Tour this year. But with his schedule ramping up the next few weeks, Barnes is looking to improve his play, and opened up his week with a 5-under 66. He is tied for fifth, four shots back of leader J.T. Poston.

"I haven't really gotten a good start in two, three, four years. I just haven't had the rhythm," said Barnes, whose best finish at TPC Deere Run was a tie for fifth in 2016. "Knowing I had the summer, some events coming up and saw the schedule clear up and some other tournaments going on, I was practicing a little bit more and trying to get my body healthy."

In six prior events, Barnes has made the cut just once, at the Puerto Rico Open in March. He's put himself in a good position to make the cut at TPC Deere Run for the first time since 2018.

"I feel like if I drive the ball pretty well I can score," he said. "So I just got to go swing and trust like I did today. That was the main thing."

Pro-am winners: Defending John Deere Classic champ Lucas Glover again found himself in contention for another JDC title on Wednesday — that in the afternoon wave of the annual pro-am.

The Glover/Rory Sabbatini team, though was a distant second-place finisher to that of Adam Hadwin/Adam Svensson, whose crew shot a 49 to beat Glover's group by three shots.

The morning flight title went to team of Harry Higgs/Mark Hubbard that carded a 50 to beat the runner-up team of Seth Reeves/Kevin Chappell that carded a 51.

Wednesday's birdies: The professionals playing in the Wednesday pro-am carded 238 birdies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0