A former top collegiate golfer who just made his PGA Tour debut will make his John Deere Classic debut next month at TPC Deere Run.

Ludvig Aberg, a former world No. 1 amateur and the top player in the PGA Tour University rankings, has committed to this year’s $7.4 million JDC that will be contested July 5-9 in Silvis.

“We are thrilled that Ludvig has committed to play in this year’s John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Andrew Lehman in a press release. “Ludwig is the kind of up-and-coming young player we love. The John Deere Classic has been a proving ground for many like him who were just starting their professional careers.”

Lehman will also extend invitations to other top collegiate players via sponsor exemptions. Those have not yet been announced.

Aberg, 23, a native of Eslov, Sweden, played in his first event as a pro last week at the RBC Canadian Open where he finished T25. He recorded a 7-under-par 281 total with rounds of 69-72-71-69 that earned him $64,850.

The former Texas Tech Red Raider brings an impressive collegiate resume to the pro game as he earned immediate PGA Tour membership through the PGA Tour University rankings.

He won eight college tournaments, was the back-to-back winner of the prestigious Ben Hogan Award in 2022 and ’23 and won the 2023 Haskins and Nicklaus awards for collegiate excellence.

Aberg, who did not qualify for this week’s U.S. Open, will join defending champ J.T. Poston in the field that also includes six other past champs. Those winners of the bronze buck already in the field are: Lucas Glover (2021), Dylan Fritelli (2019), Ryan Moore (2016), Zach Johnson (2012), Jonathan Byrd (2007) and Sean O’Hair (2005).

As of now, five Top 50 ranked golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field. That group is comprised of Cameron Young (No. 17), Russell Henley (No. 30), Chris Kirk (No. 38), Seamus Power (No. 46) and Taylor Moore (No. 50).