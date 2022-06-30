JDC update: J.T. Poston holds two-shot lead after first round

7:45 p.m. J.T. Poston holds a two-shot lead after the first round of the John Deere Classic. Poston led the morning wave with a 9-under 62 and held a three-shot lead over Vaughn Taylor for much of the day. Michael Gligic ended the day with a 7-under 64 to sit two shots back and in solo second. Taylor and Chris Gotterup are tied for third at 6-under.

7:15 p.m. -- Michael Gligic has moved into solo second place and is at 7-under through 17 holes, two shots back of leader J.T. Poston. Chris Gotterup shot a 6-under par to move into a tie for third with Vaughn Taylor.

6:20 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli has posted the low round of the afternoon as the 2019 champ shot a 5-under 66 to enter a tie for third. Zach Johnson shot a 2-under par 69. J.T. Poston leads at 9-under.

3:30 p.m. -- It's been a quiet afternoon during the first round of the John Deere Classic. After J.T. Poston posted a 9-under 62 in the morning, no player in the afternoon currently sits better than 3-under par. Zach Johnson reached 4-under before bogeying the eighth hole. Satoshi Kodaira and Tommy Gainey lead a pack of nine players in the afternoon who sit at 3-under par.

3:00 p.m. -- Zach Johnson has birdied four of his first seven holes and sits at 4-under par during the afternoon wave of the John Deere Classic. He currently sits five shots back of leader J.T. Poston, who is at 9-under par.

2:10 p.m. -- David Lipsky started the afternoon with three straight birdies and is 3-under through his first six holes to lead the afternoon wave of golfers at the first round of the John Deere Classic. J.T. Poston leads the tournament at 9-under par, three shots ahead of Vaughn Taylor.

1:30 p.m. -- J.T. Poston holds a three-shot lead after shooting a 9-under 62 in the first round of the John Deere Classic. It's the second straight tournament Poston has opened with a 62 after shooting the same score at last week's Travelers Championship. Poston leads Vaughn Taylor and Monday qualifier Chris Naegel by three strokes. Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are at 5-under as the afternoon wave is teeing off.

Noon -- J.T. Poston still holds a two-shot lead over Chris Naegel as the first wave is starting to come in Thursday at the John Deere Classic. Poston is at 8-under through 15 holes while Naegel is at 6-under through 11. Ricky Barnes is the clubhouse leader after shooting a 5-under 66.

11:15 a.m. -- J.T. Poston holds a two-shot lead over Monday qualifier Chris Naegel early at the John Deere Classic. Poston, who finished tied for second at last week's Travelers Championship, is 8-under through 13 holes, while Naegel, who finished tied for 56th at the U.S. Open two weeks ago, is 6-under through nine noles.

11 a.m. -- J.T. Poston holed out from the greenside bunker on the fourth hole to move to 8-under and extend his lead to three shots over Monday qualifier Chris Naegel. Ricky Barnes, Taylor Moore, Cam Davis and Vaughn Taylor are all at 4-under-par.

10:30 a.m. -- Moments after Ricky Barnes tied him atop the leaderboard, J.T. Poston eagled the par 5 second hole at TPC Deere Run to take a two-shot lead over Barnes. Poston is 7-under in his last eight holes.

10:15 a.m -- J.T. Poston birdied the first hole, his 10th hole of the day after starting his round on the back 9, to move to 5-under. He holds a one-shot lead over Ricky Barnes, Chesson Hadley and Vaughn Taylor.

10 a.m. -- J.T. Poston — who finished tied for second at last week's Travelers Championship — has birdied four of his first nine holes to grab an early lead at the John Deere Classic. Poston holds a one-shot lead over five players — Ricky Barnes, Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0