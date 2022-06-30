 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

JDC update: J.T. Poston holds two-shot lead after first round

J.T. Poston tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads after the first round after shooting a 9-under 62.

7:45 p.m. J.T. Poston holds a two-shot lead after the first round of the John Deere Classic. Poston led the morning wave with a 9-under 62 and held a three-shot lead over Vaughn Taylor for much of the day. Michael Gligic ended the day with a 7-under 64 to sit two shots back and in solo second. Taylor and Chris Gotterup are tied for third at 6-under.

7:15 p.m. -- Michael Gligic has moved into solo second place and is at 7-under through 17 holes, two shots back of leader J.T. Poston. Chris Gotterup shot a 6-under par to move into a tie for third with Vaughn Taylor.

6:20 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli has posted the low round of the afternoon as the 2019 champ shot a 5-under 66 to enter a tie for third. Zach Johnson shot a 2-under par 69. J.T. Poston leads at 9-under.

3:30 p.m. -- It's been a quiet afternoon during the first round of the John Deere Classic. After J.T. Poston posted a 9-under 62 in the morning, no player in the afternoon currently sits better than 3-under par. Zach Johnson reached 4-under before bogeying the eighth hole. Satoshi Kodaira and Tommy Gainey lead a pack of nine players in the afternoon who sit at 3-under par.

3:00 p.m. -- Zach Johnson has birdied four of his first seven holes and sits at 4-under par during the afternoon wave of the John Deere Classic. He currently sits five shots back of leader J.T. Poston, who is at 9-under par.

2:10 p.m. -- David Lipsky started the afternoon with three straight birdies and is 3-under through his first six holes to lead the afternoon wave of golfers at the first round of the John Deere Classic. J.T. Poston leads the tournament at 9-under par, three shots ahead of Vaughn Taylor.

1:30 p.m. -- J.T. Poston holds a three-shot lead after shooting a 9-under 62 in the first round of the John Deere Classic. It's the second straight tournament Poston has opened with a 62 after shooting the same score at last week's Travelers Championship. Poston leads Vaughn Taylor and Monday qualifier Chris Naegel by three strokes. Ricky Barnes and Denny McCarthy are at 5-under as the afternoon wave is teeing off.

Noon -- J.T. Poston still holds a two-shot lead over Chris Naegel as the first wave is starting to come in Thursday at the John Deere Classic. Poston is at 8-under through 15 holes while Naegel is at 6-under through 11. Ricky Barnes is the clubhouse leader after shooting a 5-under 66.

11:15 a.m. -- J.T. Poston holds a two-shot lead over Monday qualifier Chris Naegel early at the John Deere Classic. Poston, who finished tied for second at last week's Travelers Championship, is 8-under through 13 holes, while Naegel, who finished tied for 56th at the U.S. Open two weeks ago, is 6-under through nine noles.

11 a.m. -- J.T. Poston holed out from the greenside bunker on the fourth hole to move to 8-under and extend his lead to three shots over Monday qualifier Chris Naegel. Ricky Barnes, Taylor Moore, Cam Davis and Vaughn Taylor are all at 4-under-par.

10:30 a.m. -- Moments after Ricky Barnes tied him atop the leaderboard, J.T. Poston eagled the par 5 second hole at TPC Deere Run to take a two-shot lead over Barnes. Poston is 7-under in his last eight holes.

10:15 a.m -- J.T. Poston birdied the first hole, his 10th hole of the day after starting his round on the back 9, to move to 5-under. He holds a one-shot lead over Ricky Barnes, Chesson Hadley and Vaughn Taylor.

10 a.m. -- J.T. Poston — who finished tied for second at last week's Travelers  Championship — has birdied four of his first nine holes to grab an early lead at the John Deere Classic. Poston holds a one-shot lead over five players — Ricky Barnes, Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel.

