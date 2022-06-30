10 a.m. -- J.T. Poston — who finished tied for second at last week's Travelers Championship — has birdied four of his first nine holes to grab an early lead at the John Deere Classic. Poston holds a one-shot lead over five players — Ricky Barnes, Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel.
Just In
JDC update: J.T. Poston leads early during first wave
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The final field is set for next week's John Deere Classic and there were minimal changes in the 156-man lineup for the PGA Tour at TPC Deere Run.
Iowa native Charles Jahn grabbed the final spot in the John Deere Classic after winning a six-man, three holes playoff. Read about the four qualifiers - three of which who made their first PGA Tour event.
After a major bunker renovation and other work since the last tournament, TPC Deere Run is in fine shape ahead of 2022 John Deere Classic
While it was a quiet day at TPC Deere Run as far as events at the course, there was plenty of news off the course
Pat Eikenberry is leaving his mark as the volunteer chairman of the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic.
Gotterup, who is playing in this week's John Deere Classic on a sponsor exemption, capped an impressive collegiate career with both the Haskins and Nicklaus awards signifying the top collegiate player in the country.
Now slated two weeks behind the U.S. Open and two weeks ahead of the Open Championship, it appears as if a number of more prominent players are choosing to go play the PGA Tour-sponsored Scottish Open the week ahead of the British Open and use the John Deere Classic week as a travel/off week.
Daniel Berger and Davis Riley both withdrew from the John Deere Classic on Monday, taking two of the top players to watch out of the mix in this week's PGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run in Silvis
Ranked 58th in the world, Webb Simpson is the highest-ranked player in the John Deere Classic field and is also the odds-on favorite to win the tournament.
Zach Johnson hasn't won on the PGA Tour in almost seven seasons. The 46-year-old still has the belief he can contend.