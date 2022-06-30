 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
alert top story
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

JDC update: J.T. Poston leads early during first wave

  • 0

10 a.m. -- J.T. Poston — who finished tied for second at last week's Travelers  Championship — has birdied four of his first nine holes to grab an early lead at the John Deere Classic. Poston holds a one-shot lead over five players — Ricky Barnes, Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOLF: Field slowly coming together for next week's John Deere Classic

GOLF: Field slowly coming together for next week's John Deere Classic

Now slated two weeks behind the U.S. Open and two weeks ahead of the Open Championship, it appears as if a number of more prominent players are choosing to go play the PGA Tour-sponsored Scottish Open the week ahead of the British Open and use the John Deere Classic week as a travel/off week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News