JDC update: J.T. Poston still leads by two as first wave starts coming in

Noon -- J.T. Poston still holds a two-shot lead over Chris Naegel as the first wave is starting to come in Thursday at the John Deere Classic. Poston is at 8-under through 15 holes while Naegel is at 6-under through 11. Ricky Barnes is the clubhouse leader after shooting a 5-under 66.

11:15 a.m. -- J.T. Poston holds a two-shot lead over Monday qualifier Chris Naegel early at the John Deere Classic. Poston, who finished tied for second at last week's Travelers Championship, is 8-under through 13 holes, while Naegel, who finished tied for 56th at the U.S. Open two weeks ago, is 6-under through nine noles.

11 a.m. -- J.T. Poston holed out from the greenside bunker on the fourth hole to move to 8-under and extend his lead to three shots over Monday qualifier Chris Naegel. Ricky Barnes, Taylor Moore, Cam Davis and Vaughn Taylor are all at 4-under-par.

10:30 a.m. -- Moments after Ricky Barnes tied him atop the leaderboard, J.T. Poston eagled the par 5 second hole at TPC Deere Run to take a two-shot lead over Barnes. Poston is 7-under in his last eight holes.

10:15 a.m -- J.T. Poston birdied the first hole, his 10th hole of the day after starting his round on the back 9, to move to 5-under. He holds a one-shot lead over Ricky Barnes, Chesson Hadley and Vaughn Taylor.

10 a.m. -- J.T. Poston — who finished tied for second at last week's Travelers Championship — has birdied four of his first nine holes to grab an early lead at the John Deere Classic. Poston holds a one-shot lead over five players — Ricky Barnes, Chesson Hadley, Cam Davis, Vaughn Taylor and Chris Naegel.

