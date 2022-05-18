John Deere Classic: 2022 tournament will be Executive Director Clair Peterson's last

Last fall, when John Deere Classic tournament officials reorganized the staff that works within the stone house office, it marked the beginning of big changes for the local PGA Tour event.
Those changes have become a little clearer.
Clair Peterson confirmed Wednesday that the 2022 event scheduled for June 27 to July 3 at TPC Deere Run will be his final tournament leading the award-winning staff of seven that annually pulls together arguably the Quad-Cities most impactful sporting event of the summer.
“The time seems to be right,” Peterson said, who will continue to work through the end of this year when financials for the 2022 event are closed.
After which he said he intends to stay on as a player liaison and help with behind-the-scenes activities to maintain relationships with players that he has built over the last 20-plus years.
Andrew Lehman, who has been with the tournament since 2006, will become the point person for the tournament. In last fall’s reorganization, he ascended to the title of tournament director when Peterson was named executive director.
Ashley Hansen was named assistant tournament director, filling a role that Lehman held. Marshal Lamb will head up tournament operations.
“This year has been nice since it has been an overlap for him and I and Ashley, she is critical to that,” said Peterson of the top three roles in the organization.
Peterson, who turns 69 years old in June ahead of this year’s tournament, said there had been no set target date or “official countdown” to his stepping aside.
He said that one of his major objectives was to remain in place until a new contract with the PGA Tour was signed.
The current seven-year deal that keeps the JDC on a packed 48-event PGA Tour schedule expires in 2023. In the past, Deere & Co. officials have usually extended the contract a year ahead of its expiration. The timing of which would make for a possible extension announcement during this year’s tournament.
“It feels as if that whole process is going well – no announcement yet – but things are going well,” said Peterson. “It seems to be the right time — 20 years as tournament director and 45 years at John Deere. Nobody is accusing me of retiring early.”
Peterson’s career at Deere began as an advertising copywriter in 1975 after his graduation from Iowa State University. He became a tournament liaison in 1997 and became tournament director when Kym Hougham left for the Wells Fargo Championship shortly after the opening of Deere Run.
On top of a great run overseeing the growth of the tournament into one of the most stable events on the PGA Tour, Peterson said he feels very comfortable stepping aside.
“The strength of the staff and the fact they were ready to take the baton and take the tournament to new heights,” Peterson said of his decision to step down. “Andrew (Lehman) has been with us since he was an intern in 2006. Ashley has been with us since 2015. Micaela (Booth, director of Birdies For Charity) and Jennifer (Cress, director of sales & development) are absolutely owning the sales and birdies side.”
Peterson said he hopes he's remembered for making a difference as tournament director.
The biggest thing that developed under his guidance was stability. Thanks to the relationship between Deere, the PGA Tour and the tournament, the event has found its niche on the Tour.
That is something Peterson said he takes pride in.
"I became involved as a John Deere Liaison in 1997 and … it was always a year-to-year, keep-our-fingers-crossed situation," Peterson said. "Where, now, with John Deere’s tremendous support, we’ve been able to stabilize the event and plan for the long term.
"We’ve grown the charitable impact of the event and I’m very proud of that," he said. "I’m very proud of the Quad-Cities for all those organizations that have trusted us and all the supporters those organizations that use our birdies platform to help do all these wonderful these that each of these organizations does.
“I guess it’s the keeper of the flame to some extent and I’m glad the flame didn’t get extinguished under my watch.”
Clair Peterson to retire as John Deere Classic executive director
29610.jpg
Silvis Mayor Lyle Lohse and John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson are trying to move forward now that the city's lawsuit against the tournament has been resolved. Both sides say they are looking forward to moving on and improving communication that lapsed during the lawsuit.
Todd Mizener
121321-qc-nws-birdies1.jpg
John Deere Classic volunteer chairman Lee Garlach, left, and tournament executive director Clair Peterson, right, unveil the Birdies for Charity donation amount for the 2021 tournament. Fundraising for the 2022 event began Monday, April, 4, 2022. The program has distributed nearly $146 million to local nonprofits since 1971.
Bobby Metcalf
121321-qc-nws-birdies2.jpg
John Deere Classic executive director Clair Peterson talks prior to the unveiling of the Birdies for Charity donation amount for the 2021 tournament Monday at the John Deere Pavilion in Moline.
Bobby Metcalf
121321-qc-nws-birdies3.jpg
John Deere Classic executive director Clair Peterson talks prior to the unveiling of the Birdies for Charity donation amount for the 2021 tournament Monday at the John Deere Pavilion in Moline.
Bobby Metcalf
121321-qc-nws-birdies7.jpg
John Deere Classic executive director Clair Peterson applauds after the unveiling of the Birdies for Charity donation amount for the 2021 tournament Monday at the John Deere Pavilion in Moline.
Bobby Metcalf
121321-qc-nws-birdies8.jpg
John Deere Classic volunteer chairman Lee Garlach, left, and executive director Clair Peterson, right, stand next to the check signifying the Birdies for Charity donation amount for the 2021 tournament Monday at the John Deere Pavilion in Moline.
Bobby Metcalf
121321-qc-nws-birdies9.jpg
John Deere Classic executive director Clair Peterson talks after the unveiling of the Birdies for Charity donation amount for the 2021 tournament Monday at the John Deere Pavilion in Moline.
Bobby Metcalf
121321-qc-nws-birdies12.jpg
John Deere Classic volunteer chairman Lee Garlach, left, Birdies for Charity director Micaela Booth, center, and John Deere Classic executive director Clair Peterson stand next to the check signifying the Birdies for Charity donation amount for the 2021 tournament.
Bobby Metcalf
070721-qc-spt-jdc-pro-am-mm-002
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson, left, and Steve Stricker chat during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in 2021 in Silvis.
FILE PHOTO
Clair Peterson John Deere Classic
Clair Peterson was named tournament director of the John Deere Classic in 2002 and has served in that role ever since.
Larry Fisher
Clair Peterson profile shot
John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson
CONTRIBUTED
041321-qc-nws-birdies-01.JPG
Clair Peterson
Jessica Gallagher
041321-qc-nws-birdies-03.JPG
Tournament Director Clair Peterson speaks at the Smart Lexus of the Quad Cities in Davenport during a press conference about the John Deere Classic annual Birdies for Charity fundraising drive, Monday, April 12, 2021.
Jessica Gallagher
041321-qc-nws-birdies-04.JPG
Tournament Director Clair Peterson speaks at the Smart Lexus of the Quad Cities on Monday in Davenport during a press conference about the John Deere Classic annual Birdies for Charity fundraising drive.
Jessica Gallagher
103120-qc-nws-birdies-04.JPG
John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson unveils the 2020 charitable contribution total from Birdies for Charity program at Smart Lexus of the Quad Cities in Davenport on Friday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
103120-qc-nws-birdies-01.JPG
John Deere Classis Tournament Director Clair Peterson and John Deere Classic Volunteer Chairman Lee Garlach unveil the 2020 charitable contribution total from Birdies for Charity program at Smart Lexus of the Quad Cities in Davenport, Friday October 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
103120-qc-nws-birdies-05.JPG
John Deere Classis Tournament Director Clair Peterson unveils the 2020 charitable contribution total from Birdies for Charity program at Smart Lexus of the Quad Cities in Davenport, Friday October 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
103120-qc-nws-birdies-03.JPG
Still recovering from a severely injured foot, John Deere Classic volunteer chairman Lee Garlach, right, showed up to last October's Birdies For Charity announcement using his "knee crutch" to get around. Pictured with JDC tournament director Clair Peterson, left, the two would love to see the tournament top last year's charitable donation total this year.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
103120-qc-nws-birdies-02.JPG
John Deere Classis Tournament Director Clair Peterson and John Deere Classic Volunteer Chairman Lee Garlach unveil the 2020 charitable contribution total from Birdies for Charity program at Smart Lexus of the Quad Cities in Davenport, Friday October 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
042420-qc-nws-bizmagjdc-005
Clair Peterson poses for a portrait at TPC Deere Run Monday, April 20, 2020, in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
042420-qc-nws-bizmagjdc-003
Clair Peterson poses for a portrait at TPC Deere Run Monday, April 20, 2020, in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
042420-qc-nws-bizmagjdc-001
Clair Peterson poses for a portrait at TPC Deere Run Monday, April 20, 2020, in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
042420-qc-nws-bizmagjdc-004
Clair Peterson poses for a portrait at TPC Deere Run Monday, April 20, 2020, in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
042420-qc-nws-bizmagjdc-006
Clair Peterson poses for a portrait at TPC Deere Run Monday, April 20, 2020, in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
042420-qc-nws-bizmagjdc-002
Clair Peterson poses for a portrait at TPC Deere Run Monday, April 20, 2020, in Silvis.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
QCT-Insight-JDC-50-005
A...Clair Peterson, left, and Mark Kilmer visit Wednesday morning after announcing that Mr. Peterson would assume duties as tournament director of the John Deere Classic golf tournment.B...Clair Peterson addresses the media after being named the tournament director of the John Deere Classic.C...Kurt DenekeD...Mark Kilmer
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
QCT-Insight-JDC-50-008
J.P. Hayes, defending champion of the John Deere Classic, addresses the media Tuesday morning during a brief press conference in the clubhouse at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis. Looking on is tournament director Clair Peterson. Hayes says he is looking forward to trying to defend his 2002 title.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
QCT-Insight-JDC-50-056
In 2015, Deere & Company announced it would extend its sponsorship of the tournament through 2023. Chairman and CEO Samuel R. Allen, left, John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson and PGA Tour Deputy Commissioner Jay Monahan were on hand for the announcement.
Kevin E. Schmidt
QCT-Insight-JDC-50-072
Clair Peterson has been Tournament Director of the John Deere Classic for the past 15 years. Published Aug. 7, 2016 This week is Clair Peterson’s 15th year as tournament director of the John Deere Classic. Vijay Singh, Kenny Perry, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth are among the golfers to win the tournament under Peterson’s watch.
Kevin E. Schmidt
QCT-Insight-JDC-50-030
Tournament director Clair Peterson speaks during the launch for the 2011 John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity Program fund-raising drive April 6, 2011 at the i-wireless Center in Moline, Ill. (Sam Householder/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Published Cutline Tournament director Clair Peterson speaks at the opening of the 2011 John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity fundraising drive.
Sam Householder
QCT-Insight-JDC-50-115
John Deere Classic Tournament director Clair Peterson talks about the success of Birdies for Charity during the charityÕs kick-off Monday, April 15, 2019, at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/ Meg McLaughlin
QCT-Insight-JDC-50-070
Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director, looks at the final amount raised — $8.7 million — for Birdies for Charity in 2015.
Louis Brems
QCT-Insight-JDC-50-095
The new Tournament Director of the John Deere Classic, Clair Peterson, announces that the tournament will move to the first week of September in 2003 and then to the week before the British Open in 2004.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
QCT-Insight-JDC-50-094
John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson reveals that $12,270,107 was raised for the 521 local and regional charities that participate in the Birdies for Charity Program. The 2017 total exceeds the 2016 total by more than $1.73 million. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
QCT-Insight-JDC-50-029
Clair Peterson, Tournament Director for John Deere Classic. Wednesday January 6, 2010.
Larry Fisher
jdc 2019.jpg
Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director, reveals Birdies for Charity raised a record $13,819,154 in 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
110119-qct-qca-birdies-001a.JPG
Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director, speaks during the 2019 Birdies for Charity contribution total announcement Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Deere & Co. World Headquarters, in Moline. The program raised a record $13,819,154 for charity.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
110119-qct-qca-birdies-006a.JPG
Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director, reveals the amount raised during the 2019 Birdies for Charity contribution total last fall at the Deere & Co. World Headquarters, in Moline. The program raised a record $13,819,154 for charity and even without the tourney this year, he is hoping for big contributions again this year.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110119-qct-qca-birdies-011a.JPG
Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director, applauds after revealing Birdies for Charity raised a record $13,819,154 in 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
080519-mda-nws-bradpaisley-010a.jpg
Mickenely Peterson, of Port Byron dances with Donald Klingler, of LeClaire, during Brad Paisley performance at the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
080519-mda-nws-bradpaisley-010a.JPG
Mickenely Peterson, of Port Byron dances with Donald Klingler, of LeClaire, during Brad Paisley's performance at the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair on Sunday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
071419-jdc-ks-025
John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson, left talks with golfer Bill Haas and his caddie on the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Saturday, July 14, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
071419-jdc-ks-018
John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson, left talks with golfer Andrew Landry at the first tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., Sunday, July 14, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
052119-mda-spt-jdckim-08.jpg
Michael Kim, the John Deere Classic defending champion, shakes hands with tournament director Clair Peterson during John Deere Classic media day Monday at TPC Deere Run.
JESSICA GALLAGHER,
041619-mda-nws-birdies-006a.JPG
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson talks about the success of Birdies for Charity during the charity’s kickoff Monday at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
041619-mda-nws-birdies-007a.JPG
John Deere Classic volunteer chair Sean McGuire listens as John Deere Classic Tournament director Clair Peterson talks about the success of Birdies for Charity during the charity’s kick-off Monday, April 15, 2019, at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
041619-mda-nws-birdies-005a.JPG
Guests listen as John Deere Classic Tournament director Clair Peterson talks about the success of Birdies for Charity during the charity’s kick-off Monday, April 15, 2019, at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
041619-mda-nws-birdies-008a.JPG
Guests listen as John Deere Classic Tournament director Clair Peterson talks about the success of Birdies for Charity during the charity’s kick-off Monday, April 15, 2019, at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
041619-mda-nws-birdies-002a.JPG
John Deere Classic Tournament director Clair Peterson talks about the success of Birdies for Charity during the 2019 kickoff at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
FILE PHOTO
041619-mda-nws-birdies-001a.JPG
John Deere Classic Tournament director Clair Peterson talks about the success of Birdies for Charity during the charity’s kick-off Monday, April 15, 2019, at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
041619-mda-nws-birdies-003a.JPG
John Deere Classic Tournament director Clair Peterson talks about the success of Birdies for Charity during the charity’s kick-off Monday, April 15, 2019, at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
041619-mda-nws-birdies-004a.JPG
Sara McLaughlin-Cross was recently hired as Alleman's girls tennis coach. McLaughlin-Cross, executive director of First Tee, is pictured listening as John Deere Classic Tournament director Clair Peterson talks about the success of Birdies for Charity during the charity’s kick-off in April 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
103118-birdies-083a.jpg
Kristy Ketcham Jackson, John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity director; Tony Carpita, John Deere Classic volunteer chairman; and Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director, pose for a photo with the tournament's 2018 Birdies for Charity contribution total of a record $13,455,351 at the Deere & Co. World Headquarters, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER /
2018 Birdies for Charity
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson, left, and Tony Carpita, the tournament's volunteer chairman, unveil the 2018 Birdies for Charity contribution total Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at the Deere & Co. World Headquarters, in Moline. The program raised a record $13,455,351.
TODD MIZENER /
103118-birdies-083a.jpg
Kristy Ketcham Jackson, John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity director; Tony Carpita, John Deere Classic volunteer chairman; and Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director, pose for a photo with the tournament's 2018 Birdies for Charity contribution total of a record $13,455,351 on Wednesday at the Deere & Co. World Headquarters in Moline.
TODD MIZENER, LEE NEWS NETWORK
052118-jdcmediaday-156a.jpg
Defending JDC champion Bryson DeChambeau shakes hands with tournament director Clair Peterson during media day at TPC Deere Run on Monday in Silvis.
TODD MIZENER, Lee News Network
052118-jdcmediaday-156a.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau, the John Deere Classic defending champion, shakes hands with tournament director Clair Peterson during media day at TPC Deere Run Monday, May 21, 2018, in Silvis.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
040918-birdies-017a.jpg
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson speaks during the tournament's Birdies for Charity program official kick-off event at the John Deere World Headquarters Monday morning, in Moline. The annual charity program helps raise donations for more than 500 area charities.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
040918-birdies-020a.jpg
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson speaks during the tournament's Birdies for Charity program official kick-off event at the John Deere World Headquarters Monday morning, in Moline. The annual charity program helps raise donations for more than 500 area charities.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
040918-birdies-028a.jpg
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson speaks during the tournament's Birdies for Charity program official kickoff event at the John Deere World Headquarters last year, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
040918-birdies-034a.jpg
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson speaks during the tournament's Birdies for Charity program official kick-off event at the John Deere World Headquarters Monday morning, in Moline. The annual charity program helps raise donations for more than 500 area charities.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
040918-birdies-062a.jpg
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson speaks during the tournament's Birdies for Charity program official kick-off event at the John Deere World Headquarters Monday morning, in Moline. The annual charity program helps raise donations for more than 500 area charities.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
040918-birdies-097a.jpg
The John Deere Classic staff is taking on a new look. Clair Peterson, left, takes on a new role as executive director in the shuffle that began with Kristy Ketcham Jackson, right, announcing her impending retirement as director of the Birdies For Charity program associated with the PGA Tour event.
TODD MIZENER / file photo
Birdies for Charity-001
John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson reveals that $12,270,107 was raised for the 521 local and regional charities that participate in the Birdies for Charity Program. The 2017 total exceeds the 2016 total by more than $1.73 million.
Kevin Schmidt
052217-JDC-Media-Day-004
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson talks about about last year’s tournament champion Ryan Moore during Monday's media day.
Kevin Schmidt
041017-Birdies-Kickoff-001
John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson talks about the past success of Birdies for Charity on Monday during the annual kickoff event at the John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
080316-Clair-Peterson-001
This week is Clair Peterson's 15th year as tournament director of the John Deere Classic. Vijay Singh, Kenny Perry, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth are among the golfers to win the tournament under Peterson's watch.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
080316-Claire-Peterson-001
Clair Peterson has been Tournament Director of the John Deere Classic for the past 15 years.
Kevin E. Schmidt
071116-JDC-Media-Day-003
From left, John Deere Classic media coordinator Barry Cronin, Aaron Wise, Charlie Danielson, John Deere Classic tournament chairman Paul Scranton and tournament director Clair Peterson at the John Deere Classic Media Day at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Monday, July 11, 2016.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Clair Peterson mug
Peterson
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Birdies for Charity
Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director, welcomes various charitable organizations to the Birdies for Charity kickoff Monday at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Birdies for Charity
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson looks at the final amount raised — $8.734 million — at the Birdies for Charity program announcement last fall.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Birdies for Charity
Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director, at the direction of Chad Everitt, tournament chair, flips over the final number to reveal that $8.7 million was raised in the Birdies for Charity program.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Birdies for Charity
Charities, media and visitors to John Deere World Headquarters in Moline look on Friday as Clair Peterson, John Deere Classic tournament director, talks about $8.7 million record in the Birdies for Charity program.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Deere & Co. - PGA
Deere & Co. chairman and CEO Samuel Allen, left, talks with John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson and PGA tour deputy commissioner Jay Monahan last summer before the announcement of a seven-year extension of Deere’s sponsorship of the JDC tournament.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
060115-jdc-media-day-004
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson, right, introduces defending champion Brian Harman during Monday's media day at TPC Deere Run.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Birdies for Charity
John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson announced that former winner and new Masters champ Jordan Spieth will return for the 2015 JDC in July.
Doug Schorpp
John Deere Classic Through the Years: 2010s
070815-jdc-jc6
Bill Murray jokes with pro golfer D.A. Points during a 2015 pro-am at TPC Deere Run.
FILE PHOTO
071115-jdc-jc8
Early leader Justin Thomas talks to his caddie before teeing off on the 2nd hole during the 3rd round in 2015.
FILE PHOTO
071215-jdc-js18
Jordan Spieth walks up the 18th fairway during the second playoff hole at TPC Deere Run.
FILE PHOTO
071313-jdc-js 071313-jdc-js-Reed1
Patrick Reed and his caddy and wife Justine, approach the green on nine, Saturday, July 13, 2013, during third round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
John Schultz
071319-jdc-aa 071319-jdc-aa-010.jpg
Lucas Glover tees off on one to start the third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta, Andy Abeyta
071319-jdc-mm 071319-jdc-mm-039a.jpg
PGA golfer Nick Watney and caddie Tony Navarro, of Moline, look down the fairway of the 11th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic in 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/ Meg McLaughlin
071419-tpc-aa 071419-jdc-aa-046.jpg
Collin Morikawa putts on 16 during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Andy Abeyta, Andy Abeyta
071419-tpc-ks 071419-jdc-mm-108a.jpg
PGA golfer Dylan Frittelli holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic in 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/ Meg McLaughlin
071617-JDC-Sunday-JS-014
Bryson DeChambeau reacts after sinking a 14-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole at the John Deere Classic in 2017. DeChambeau earned his first PGA Tour win, firing 18-under-par for the tournament.
FILE PHOTO
081116-JDC-AA-017.JPG
Zach Johnson lines up a putt on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, at TPC Deere Run.
Andy Abeyta
081316-JDC-AA-034.JPG
Professional Golfer Morgan Hoffman tees off on the 18th hole during round three of the John Deere Classic in Silvis on Saturday, August 13, 2016.
Andy Abeyta
081316-jdc-js-026
Jon Rahm of Barrika, Spain, hits his second shot on the sixth hole during tournament play in 2016.
FILE PHOTO
Insight-JDC-Cover-006
Caddy Andrew Gundersen puts his arm around John Deere Classic leader Michael Kim as they approach the 18th green, Sunday, July 15, 2018, during final round action of the John Deere Classic held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Kim set a 72 hole tournament scoring record with a 27 under par.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
JDC 9 JDC Third Round
Steve Stricker walks onto the 16th green at TPC Deere Run. Stricker won three straight John Deere Classics in his career.
FILE PHOTO
JDC round 4 JDC SUNDAY
Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson celebrates his John Deere Classic championship in 2012. Play went to two sudden-death holes between Johnson and Troy Matteson.
FILE PHOTO
John Deere Classic Through the Years: 2000s
3369.jpg
David Gossett won the 2001 John Deere Classic after receiving a sponsor's exemption. In the last two decades, the tournament has had many notable players receive sponsor's exemptions to the tournament early in their career.
Dan Videtich
3463.jpg
The John Deere Classic at the TPC at Deere Run once again drew large crowds to the annual PGA event. Despite the hot and humid conditions all week golf fans flocked to Silvis to watch as J.P. Hayes won the 2002 JDC crown in record- setting fashion.
Gary Krambeck
24641.jpg
PGA Pro Vijay Singh watches his drive from the 6th tee at TPC at Deere Run in Silvis Tuesday afternoon.
Dan Videtich
24703.jpg
PGA pro David Frost walks along the 5th green of TPC at Deere Run in Silvis during the first round of the 2003 John Deere Classic Thursday.
Dan Videtich
24709.jpg
Jonathan Byrd won the John Deere Classic in 2007 after finishing tied for second behind Vijay Singh in 2003.
FILE PHOTO
24793.jpg
PGA golfer Paul Stankowski acknowledges the cheers of the huge gallery at the 18th green during a previous tournament. The 18th green has proved to be a great spot to watch the tournament conclude over the years.
Todd Mizener
24806.jpg
Vijay Singh holds up the bronze buck trophy after winning the John Deere Classic Monday morning at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis.
Chuck Thomas
24811.jpg
PGA pro Paul Stankowski acknowledges the crowd after making his putt for bird on the 14th hole of TPC at Deere Run in Silvis during the final round of the John Deere Classic Monday morning.
Dan Videtich
JDC Thur John Deere Classic 1st Round
The gallery following 2007 Maters Champion Zach Johnson, crosses a walking bridge on the 15th hole, Thursday July 10, 2008 during first round action of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, IL. (Lee News Service / Quad-City Times, John Schultz).
John Schultz
John Deere Classic golf... 07/30/00
Michael Clark III lines up his put on the 5th hole at the last round of the John Deere Classic that suspended for weather. He was the leader at that time.7/30/00Camera: DCS520CSerial #: K520C-02434Width: 1152Height: 1728Date: 7/30/00Time: 14:12:16DCS5XX ImageFW Ver: 1.6.7TIFF ImageLook: ProductAntialiasing Filter: RemovedTaggedCounter: [16957]ISO Speed: 800Aperture: f4.0Shutter: 1/1000Max Aperture: f4.0Min Aperture: f45Exposure Mode: Aperture priority AE (Av)Compensation: +0.7Flash Compensation: +0.0Meter Mode: EvaluativeFlash Mode: No flashDrive Mode: ContinuousFocus Mode: AI ServoFocus Point: --o--Focal Length (mm): 420White balance: Auto (Daylight)
Justin Petersen
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC JDC_FINALS_01_CC_00007469L
Iowa native Zach Johnson arrived at 5:15 Sunday morning, July 12, 2009, for the John Deere Classic.
Crista Chapman
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC JDCFinalRd071209js
Steve Stricker celebrates with the winner's trophy in 2009 after winning the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, his first of three straight tournament wins.
FILE PHOTO
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC Mark Hensby
Mark Hensby won his first PGA Tour event at the John Deere Classic, in a playoff over fan favorite John E. Morgan, whom Hensby later described as "a crazy man."
FILE PHOTO
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC TOURNAMENT jcJDC
Kenny Perry acknowleges the crowd during the John Deere Classic.
Jeff Cook
John Deere golf Classic... 07/25/02
Zach Johnson, now a fixture at the John Deere Classic, waves to fans after sinking a put on the 9th hole in 2002. Johnson missed the cut in his initial JDC, but has enjoyed plenty of success since.
FILE PHOTO
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!