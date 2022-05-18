John Deere Classic: 2022 tournament will be Executive Director Clair Peterson's last

Last fall, when John Deere Classic tournament officials reorganized the staff that works within the stone house office, it marked the beginning of big changes for the local PGA Tour event.

Those changes have become a little clearer.

Clair Peterson confirmed Wednesday that the 2022 event scheduled for June 27 to July 3 at TPC Deere Run will be his final tournament leading the award-winning staff of seven that annually pulls together arguably the Quad-Cities most impactful sporting event of the summer.

“The time seems to be right,” Peterson said, who will continue to work through the end of this year when financials for the 2022 event are closed.

After which he said he intends to stay on as a player liaison and help with behind-the-scenes activities to maintain relationships with players that he has built over the last 20-plus years.

Andrew Lehman, who has been with the tournament since 2006, will become the point person for the tournament. In last fall’s reorganization, he ascended to the title of tournament director when Peterson was named executive director.

Ashley Hansen was named assistant tournament director, filling a role that Lehman held. Marshal Lamb will head up tournament operations.

“This year has been nice since it has been an overlap for him and I and Ashley, she is critical to that,” said Peterson of the top three roles in the organization.

Peterson, who turns 69 years old in June ahead of this year’s tournament, said there had been no set target date or “official countdown” to his stepping aside.

He said that one of his major objectives was to remain in place until a new contract with the PGA Tour was signed.

The current seven-year deal that keeps the JDC on a packed 48-event PGA Tour schedule expires in 2023. In the past, Deere & Co. officials have usually extended the contract a year ahead of its expiration. The timing of which would make for a possible extension announcement during this year’s tournament.

“It feels as if that whole process is going well – no announcement yet – but things are going well,” said Peterson. “It seems to be the right time — 20 years as tournament director and 45 years at John Deere. Nobody is accusing me of retiring early.”

Peterson’s career at Deere began as an advertising copywriter in 1975 after his graduation from Iowa State University. He became a tournament liaison in 1997 and became tournament director when Kym Hougham left for the Wells Fargo Championship shortly after the opening of Deere Run.

On top of a great run overseeing the growth of the tournament into one of the most stable events on the PGA Tour, Peterson said he feels very comfortable stepping aside.

“The strength of the staff and the fact they were ready to take the baton and take the tournament to new heights,” Peterson said of his decision to step down. “Andrew (Lehman) has been with us since he was an intern in 2006. Ashley has been with us since 2015. Micaela (Booth, director of Birdies For Charity) and Jennifer (Cress, director of sales & development) are absolutely owning the sales and birdies side.”

Peterson said he hopes he's remembered for making a difference as tournament director.

The biggest thing that developed under his guidance was stability. Thanks to the relationship between Deere, the PGA Tour and the tournament, the event has found its niche on the Tour.

That is something Peterson said he takes pride in.

"I became involved as a John Deere Liaison in 1997 and … it was always a year-to-year, keep-our-fingers-crossed situation," Peterson said. "Where, now, with John Deere’s tremendous support, we’ve been able to stabilize the event and plan for the long term.

"We’ve grown the charitable impact of the event and I’m very proud of that," he said. "I’m very proud of the Quad-Cities for all those organizations that have trusted us and all the supporters those organizations that use our birdies platform to help do all these wonderful these that each of these organizations does.

“I guess it’s the keeper of the flame to some extent and I’m glad the flame didn’t get extinguished under my watch.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.