JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: Berger, Riley out of $7.1 million JDC

SILVIS -- It was not a great day for the John Deere Classic field on Monday.

The highest-ranked player in the field along with one of the PGA Tour’s up-and-comers both withdrew from this week's tournament at TPC Deere Run.

Daniel Berger, who this spring signed on as a Deere & Co., ambassador, announced on social media that he was withdrawing from the $7.1 million event. At No. 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Berger was the only Top 50 player in the JDC field. He also sits No. 67 in the FedExCup standings.

Berger dropped the news with this Twitter post on Monday:

“Gutted to have to withdrawal from the @JDCLASSIC this week. I am working on getting back to 100% but do not feel prepared to tee it up on Thursday. I want to wish all the players luck and thank @JohnDeere for their continued support.”

Davis Riley, a 25-year-old who is ranked No. 22 in this year’s FedExCup race and No. 76 in the OWGR, also was a WD from the event that begins Thursday at Deere Run.

Berger has not played since missing the cut in the U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass., two weeks ago. The four-time Tour winner and member of captain Steve Stricker’s victorious Ryder Cup team last year had withdrawn from two previous tournaments this calendar year because of back injuries.

He WD’d prior to the start of the Vidanta Mexico Open in May and also pulled out of his title defense in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clair Peterson, JDC executive director, said he appreciated hearing from both camps about the WDs.

Riley’s came about after he qualified for the upcoming 150th Open Championship in Scotland. According to Peterson, it was just a matter of needing a week off in the midst of a busy schedule.

Peterson said that as brand ambassador, Berger is still going to be in town making appearances on behalf of Deere & Co., just not playing.

Riley, who struggled with his putting on Sunday and slid down the leaderboard, placed T64 at the Travelers Championship.

