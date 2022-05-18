JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: Field additions trickling out: Day, Champ, Berger, Simpson, Kim among early commits

There have been plenty of changes in the PGA Tour landscape over the years.

One of those that is becoming apparent this year is that players are setting their schedules a bit farther in advance and letting tournament officials know of those intentions.

Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, doesn’t mind that one bit as it allows the annual Tour stop here to ramp up pre-tourney hype.

And more than a month ahead of this year’s $7,100,000 tournament, there are already big names committed about which to get excited.

Some high-profile players have already committed to the tournament scheduled for June 27 through July 3 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Among those are former Players Championship winners Jason Day, Si Woo Kim (No. 57 in Official World Golf Rankings) and Webb Simpson (No. 50 OWR) along with former Masters winner Bubba Watson (No. 73).

Deere Brand ambassadors Zach Johnson (2012 JDC champ) and Daniel Berger (No. 25 in OWR) are also on the early commitment list.

Expect a number of past champs to join defending champ Lucas Glover (No. 112) and Johnson in the field along with three-time JDC winner Steve Stricker, who just won the Champions Tour major at the Regions Tradition. Brian Harman (No. 55), Dylan Frittelli (No. 126) and Ryan Moore are among the defending champs expected back.

Cameron Champ, No. 102 in the OWR, was the latest to be featured as a recent commit via JDC's social media blasts. He and Wesley Bryan will be hosting the Youth Day Clinic on Wednesday of tournament week.

Other recent winners on the JDC commitment list include Brandt Snedeker, Puerto Rico Open winner Ryan Brehm, Olympic bronze medalist CT Pan and K.H. Lee, who just defended his title last Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic in Dallas.

Other notables already committed include Robert Streb, former FedExCup champ Bill Haas, Nick Watney, Kevin Streelman and Charley Hoffman.

And being able to get these early commitments is crucial for the tournament, according to Peterson.

“It’s a new date for us and the social messaging has become a pretty high priority for everybody,” said Peterson, noting tournaments are requesting early commitments from players to help promote the event. “Being able to trickle out names every week or two as you come into the last four or five weeks is something that keeps us relevant.”

In the past, JDC officials would wait until media day (about a month ahead of the tourney) to release any field information.

Of course, even if these players have committed, there are no assurances that they will still be in the field when the tournament rolls around.

“We still have a long way to go,” said Peterson “Right now, it has a lot to do with the U.S. Open. Until these guys show up, you can’t give a 100% guarantee.”

The PGA Tour is in a busy stretch of its schedule. After this week’s PGA championship, the month ends with the Charles Schwab Challenge. After that in June are the Memorial, the RBC Canadian Open, the U.S. Open and the Travelers Championship ahead of the JDC. After that come the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open Championship (with the Barracuda Championship opposite event that week as well).

“There are seven weeks in a row — with ours being one of them — which are really important events,” said Peterson, noting none of the players will play in all seven. “… What weeks are you going to take off? There are a lot of players, if they miss U.S. Open qualifying, our chances of getting them here improve.”

