JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: Friday is deadline for car giveaway guesses

The John Deere Classic golf tournament is still a couple of weeks away, but a deadline for one of the tournament’s fundraising features is this week.

Those wanting to take a chance at winning a two-year lease on a 2022 Lexus RX 350 through the Birdies For Charity program will have to get a pledge made by this Friday.

Those donating to the Birdies program can make a guess at how many birdies the professional golfers competing in the annual PGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run in Silvis will make between play Wednesday and Sunday. Anyone guessing the correct number will have a chance to earn that two-year lease provided by Smart Lexus of the Quad Cities.

All guesses must be made on an official pledge form and submitted by Friday. Those forms can be found at johndeereclassic.com or through any local nonprofit that is part of the Birdies program.

There no longer is a pledge-per-birdie-made component of the program, as all donations are now a flat dollar amount.

“Unbundling the number of guesses from the invoicing cycle has been huge for us,” said Andrew Lehman, JDC tournament director. “Transactions are done immediately and we don’t have to wait until after the tournament to invoice people down to the penny.

“It’s a much cleaner system and I think people are happier with it, too, since they have just a one-step process now. And there is still the fun component of getting to guess the number of birdies that will be made.”

During the 2021 tournament, played in mostly wet conditions, there were 1,905 birdies recorded. In the last eight tournaments, the number of birdies has ranged from 1,905 to 2,355.

While the deadline for the car giveaway submissions is this Friday, donations for the Birdies program will be accepted through Friday of tournament week.

Last year, the Birdies For Charity program raised $12,568,038 for roughly 470 charities that solicited pledges through their organizations. The tournament has raised almost $146 million for local charities since its inception in 1971.

This year’s JDC, with Lucas Glover defending his 2021 title, is scheduled for June 29-July 3 at Deere Run.

Tickets for this year’s tournament are on sale through the tournament website. All tickets again this year will be done digitally and are $40 for day-specific admission. A “flex” ticket, which allows fans to gain admission any day Thursday through Sunday, costs $50. Ticket prices the week of the tournament go up to $50 for daily entry and $55 for flex tickets.

All tickets include parking.

