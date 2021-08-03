John Deere Classic gets new summer dates for 2022

How that relates to the JDC is unknown. But Peterson is cautiously optimistic that it could open the door for higher-profile players coming to the JDC.

“I just don't want to create false hope that all of a sudden five of the top 10 players players in the world are going to be here,” said Peterson. “But our conversations are certainly going to be different with players now. I think they'll view the possibility of coming here differently with breathing room between us and the Open.”

This move may take away a huge calling card that the JDC has had with the top players who have played here and in the Open.

Since 2008, the local event has offered a chartered flight for players going from the Quad-Cities to the United Kingdom. Peterson was not sure if that benefit would continue and charter players to the Scottish Open, saying those conversations would take place in the near future.

Title sponsor Deere & Co. has received financial compensation for being on the schedule ahead of the Open Championship. Peterson said that will continue for the duration of the contract with the PGA Tour that runs through 2023.