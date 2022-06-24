JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: Harman out, Hadwin in as field set for next week's PGA Tour event

SILVIS — The makeup of the field for this year’s John Deere Classic had pretty much been solidified prior to Friday afternoon’s official entry deadline.

And when the 5 p.m. Eastern deadline came and went, little had changed among the 156 golfers set to play in next week’s $7.1 million PGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run.

In the final hours that players had to set their schedules for next week, the JDC lost one player ranked in the top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings and gained another. Brian Harman, the 2014 JDC champ and ranked No. 53, pulled out. Canadian standout Adam Hadwin, ranked No. 81 in the OWGR who recently placed T7 in the U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass., joined the field.

Jim Herman, Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler also took spots in the 156-man JDC field.

JDC officials also announced a sponsors exemption was given to former Southern Illinois University standout Luke Gannon, who Monday-qualified for last year's JDC and qualified for this year's U.S. Open where he missed the 36-hole cut.

“We’ll have a handful of headliners, which is always exciting,” said Clair Peterson, JDC executive director of the field that includes Jason Day and Webb Simpson. “In total, we’ll have 156 world-class players. … It will be a good show.”

Eight other past champions will join defending champ Lucas Glover in the field: Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Moore, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker, Jonathan Byrd, John Senden, Sean O’Hair and Mark Hensby.

There are 28 winners of PGA Tour events in the last two years in the field and 28 others who qualified by virtue of finishing among the Top 125 money winners in the 2020-21 season.

“In aggregate, when you look at the 156, it’s world-class; it’s the top tier of golfers in the world,” said Peterson, noting the OWGR ranks 1,000 players. “Any one of these players any week can end up winning. We just sit back and enjoy the show now. It’s always exciting.

“The fans, I think over time, have come to understand that all these guys are world-class. And there will be spectators spread out all over the golf course.”

The addition of the Scottish Open the week between the JDC and the historic 150th Open Championship at storied St. Andrews in Scotland made for plenty of intrigue as to how that would affect the JDC.

“It has a lot to do with the Scottish Open and the 75 guys from the PGA Tour playing in that,” said Peterson when talking about next week’s field.

Many of the higher ranked players already qualified for the Open Championship are stretching out their travels to play in both events in Scotland and wanting at least a week off after a hectic stretch of majors on American soil.

That leaves the JDC with a 156-player field of up-and-comers trying to get to elite status on Tour, past champions looking for a jump-start in their games and guys fighting for their Tour cards for the 2022-23 season.

And three of those will be earning spots in the aforementioned Open Championship in two weeks. The three highest finishers not already with spots in the British Open will punch their ticket through the Open Championship Qualifying Series.

Those three will join four players in the JDC field who have already secured spots at St. Andrews — Johnson (past Open champ) and Frittelli (Top 10 finish last year’s Open), Daniel Berger (top 10 finish last year’s Open) and Webb Simpson (Top 50 OWGR as of Week 21, 2022).

K.H. Lee is also an Open qualifier based on his OWGR, but the No. 43-ranked player in the world withdrew from the JDC this week as well.

On Friday, the biggest names moving in and out of the field were Harman and Hadwin.

“He sent me a text; he has always been so great to us,” Peterson said of Harman’s late WD. “He just felt like he couldn’t play this many events in a row and is going overseas. It was very nice for him to send a text.”

Harman has played six times since the start of May and made the cut at this week’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.

Hadwin had this week off and decided to jump back into action presumably to shoot for a spot in the upcoming Open.

His T7 at the Country Club was shared with Denny McCarthy, who is also in the JDC field and ranked no. 42 in the FedExCup rankings.

Hayden Buckley and Illinois native Nick Hardy, who shared 14th at the U.S. Open, are also in the JDC field.

Hadwin, No. 44 in this year’s FedExCup rankings, has played in the Quad-Cities twice — 2015 and 2016, logging T18 and T8 finishes.

“We’re really excited about adding him,” Peterson said of Hadwin. “He just had a really unbelievable U.S. Open.”

Peterson is also excited about giving Gannon the final sponsor exemption into the field along with veteran Shawn Stefani.

“He’s been pro for a couple of years and working hard to improve his status,” Peterson said of Gannon. “He was going to try to Monday qualify again. He was obviously pretty pumped to get the spot.”

Gannon, who led the Salukis to the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championship in 2016 and 2019, was a multi-year All-MVC selection. He now lives in Mahomet, Ill., with his wife.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Gannon in a release from the JDC. “I’m pretty fortunate. Last year, after Monday qualifying, it was kind of a panic. Where to stay, who’s going to caddie for me, not getting to see much of the golf course. This year it will be nice to get a couple of rounds in before the event.”

Like others in the field, a lot is riding on this event for Gannon, who only has conditional status on Canada’s Forme Tour.

The winner receives a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour and an invitation to the Masters. For Gannon, a top 10 finish would get him into next week’s PGA Tour event while a top 25 would admit him to next week’s Korn Ferry Tour event.

Players who made the cut at the Travelers Championship and play the weekend have until 30 minutes after play concludes on Sunday to also commit to next week’s event.

