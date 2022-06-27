JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: Iowa native Jahn grabs final spot after six-man playoff

Sperry is an unincorporated community in southern Iowa about 45 miles away from the Quad-Cities. The latest census recorded the population at 124 people.

One of those people will now be in the John Deere Classic.

Charles Jahn, a Sperry native, grabbed the final spot in the JDC field in dramatic fashion Monday at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan. Nathan Petronzio (-10), Preston Stanley (-7) and Chris Naegel (-6) also earned positions in the JDC field, but in a much less stressful fashion.

Six players were tied for the final qualifying position, including Jahn, and the six-man group teed off on the first hole in a sudden death playoff.

Jahn birdied the first playoff hole to advance with Kyle Wilshire to the second hole and after both had pars on the second, the par-3 third hole ended it.

Jahn missed the green by inches to the left side, around 35 feet from the pin. Wilshire stuck it in the same spot, but a foot to the inside.

Jahn lined up the long putt, which dropped down a steep hill, and eyed the ball as it turned down towards the hole. When it dropped, Jahn gave a fist pump and yelled.

But he couldn’t celebrate just yet. Wilshire had a similar putt from the same distance, but missed it by inches. Jahn bent down with relief and went to go hug his parents in celebration of qualifying for his first PGA Tour event in his life.

“I couldn’t even watch his putt,” Jahn said. “He almost made it too. It was a crazy finish. It was definitely one of the coolest things I have done in golf, ever."

Jahn bogeyed the final two holes to put himself in the playoff, but the former Bradley University and University of Iowa golfer didn’t let the past — or the nerves on the tee box in the playoff — stop him from achieving his longtime goal.

“In the past couple of years I knew I could do it — get into a PGA Tour event — because I’m good enough,” Jahn said. “But it’s one thing to think you can do it, and another to actually execute it. To get in feels really good.”

All 124 people from Sperry won’t make the trip to the Quad-Cities this weekend, but Jahn knows a lot of his supporters will finally get to see him on Tour.

“It’s a pretty small town, but I’m sure the Burlington golf club and my pro, Joe Butler, will be watching,” Jahn said. “It’s fun to do it for them. I like to represent them. They see me working out there every day and now it’s finally paid off.

“My parents come to every tournament too and you can ask them, it’s not always like this. There are a lot of crappy days too, but that’s just how golf goes. Sometimes it’s not fun, but other days it’s like this and it’s really cool.”

Two other qualifiers will also make their PGA Tour debuts this weekend at the JDC. Petronzio and Stanley solidified their spots in the field by posting the top two scores of the day. And their stories couldn’t have been much different.

Stanley is in the midst of his seventh year as a pro, while Petronzio just wrapped up his sophomore year at SMU.

Stanley's wife is usually his caddie, but she wasn’t able to make the trip because she was taking care of their seven-week-old son. The pair will be making the drive up to the Quad-Cities this weekend, along with a handful of other family members. Stanley made plans to pick up his brother-in-law Monday night from an airport in Chicago to be his caddie at the JDC.

“I always go back to my support system with my wife and new son and instructor, and of course my parents,” Stanley said. “I mean, they’ve all believed in me. It’s kind of crazy.

“When I called my wife she was extremely excited. She told me that she knew I was so close and that it was just a matter of time before I got into one (a PGA Tour event).”

The Texas native has been recently playing in the Korn Ferry Tour and has spent the majority of June traveling. Stanley was in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas in recent weeks and didn’t arrive in the Quad-Cities until Saturday. Stanley was 5-under through seven holes and cruised to the finish.

“It was like the most stress-free 65 you can ever have,” Stanley said. “I hit into really good spots and was on the fairway a lot. I got off to one of the hottest start I’ve had in a while for me.”

Petronzio's 62 scorecard raised eyebrows in the clubhouse. The 2021 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year birdied his first hole and then eagled to begin the back 9.

“This kind of sounds crazy, but it wasn’t that special of a round,” Petronzio said. “I was playing well, hit smart shots and made the putts I was supposed to make. I stuck to my game plan. It was under control.

“Birdying the first gave me momentum for the rest of the day and jumpstarted my round, especially for a Monday qualifier. You know you’re going to have to shoot low to make it through. That set the tone.”

Petronzio drove up with his dad this week and will have lots of family coming into town over the next few days. Petronzio’s best friend will be his caddie for a tournament he says he is excited about for one particular reason – the people.

“It’s really exciting to make it, but I’m just looking forward to playing in front of a crowd,” Petronzio said. “I don’t usually get to play in front of many people at my college events. I think it’ll be a really cool experience in that regard, in addition to it being a PGA Tour event.”

Naegel will also play at JDC, but he isn’t a newcomer. The 39-year-old golfer qualified for the U.S. Open earlier this month where he made the cut and finished tied for 56th.

Pleasant Valley graduate Jack Dumas finished tied for 18th at 2 under.

The John Deere Classic begins Thursday morning at TPC Deere Run.

