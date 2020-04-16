John Deere Classic keeps July dates on revamped PGA Tour schedule

SILVIS – As of Thursday, the John Deere Classic is a go for its 50th anniversary tournament in July.
When PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released an updated PGA Tour schedule, the $6.2 million event remained in its original dates of July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run.
But as JDC tournament director Clair Peterson said, there are still a lot of moving parts to the process of resuming major sports among the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're all being nimble, fluid, accepting and adjusting,” he said after Monahan's announcement from PGA Tour headquarters in Pontre Vedra Beach, Fla. “We haven't been canceled like other PGA Tour events were, so that's good.”
Thursday morning's release covered the re-start of the PGA Tour that was halted after the first round of The Players Championship on March 12. The re-launch was pushed back three weeks from targeted May dates. Also announced were start dates for other tours under the PGA Tour umbrella.
As it stands now, the PGA Tour is scheduled to resume play the week of June 8 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. That event will be followed by the RBC Heritage Classic in Hilton Head, S.C., the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. All four of these events have been moved from their original playing dates, with the RBC Heritage once canceled, but added back to the schedule in the original U.S. Open date. The U.S. Open at Winged Foot has been moved to Sept. 14-20, a week ahead of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
Because of the coronavirus situation, Monahan said that those first four events “will be closed to the general public.” How future tournaments are staged has not been determined at this point.
“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” said Monahan in a release. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we've stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”
Decisions on how the remainder of the PGA Tour events would be played in regard to allowing fans is still up in the air, but potentially, the JDC could be the first event to allow fans on the course.
Of course, state mandates would have to be followed and Illinois governor JB Pritzker warned recently that no large events with huge crowds would be recommended for the state this summer. The BMW Championship – part of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs – is scheduled to be played August 27-30 at Olympia Fields Country Club in the Chicago suburbs.
Thursday's release read: “At this time, the Tour plans to resume play with the first four events closed to the general public but will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market, As such, the Tour will continually review available COVID-19-related protocols that could be implemented at PGA Tour events to ensure the health and well-being for all involved.”
“These things are fluid,” said Peterson. “Decisions are being made and amended as the medical situation dictates. Whether or not (Governor Pritzker) saying something in April is still going to be in place in July is kind of a hard question to have any level of confidence in. The whole country may still be dealing with it in July, we just don't know.”
What is known is that plans are now in place for the JDC to be held as part of a truncated 36-tournament Tour schedule.
That leaves Peterson now moving forward with planning the annual Tour stop here in one of two ways – as it is traditionally presented or played without fans and hospitality options for sponsors.
The annual build of hospitality venues begins on May 15, so he said there is still time to make appropriate decisions on that.
A tournament board meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening and Peterson said that will be used to help get things rolling on plans for the event. Whether it's business as usual is yet to be seen.
“The normal routine is that we finalize sponsorship agreements, that includes hospitality and includes venues that have to be built. If there are no fans, there's no need for venues and that's not part of our normal routine,” said Peterson.
“We'll have to create a new routine. We'll have to have some people on the course – volunteers and otherwise – even of there are no fans. We still have to have courtesy cars, we still have to have parking (for players, caddies, volunteers), we still have to have food, we still have to take care of caddies, we still have to have a ShotLink scoring system and on and on.”
While many details are yet to be worked out, it at least seems as if the 50th anniversary JDC may be be contested in July.
“It's still a moving target,” said Peterson, “but we're happy to be on the schedule.”
