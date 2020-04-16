John Deere Classic keeps July dates on revamped PGA Tour schedule

“These things are fluid,” said Peterson. “Decisions are being made and amended as the medical situation dictates. Whether or not (Governor Pritzker) saying something in April is still going to be in place in July is kind of a hard question to have any level of confidence in. The whole country may still be dealing with it in July, we just don't know.”

What is known is that plans are now in place for the JDC to be held as part of a truncated 36-tournament Tour schedule.

That leaves Peterson now moving forward with planning the annual Tour stop here in one of two ways – as it is traditionally presented or played without fans and hospitality options for sponsors.

The annual build of hospitality venues begins on May 15, so he said there is still time to make appropriate decisions on that.

A tournament board meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening and Peterson said that will be used to help get things rolling on plans for the event. Whether it's business as usual is yet to be seen.

“The normal routine is that we finalize sponsorship agreements, that includes hospitality and includes venues that have to be built. If there are no fans, there's no need for venues and that's not part of our normal routine,” said Peterson.