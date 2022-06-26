JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: New-look Deere Run awaits 2022 field

When you think of what the weather has been in the Quad-Cities this spring and early summer, it really doesn’t sing golf.

We have endured some major extremes from wet and cold in April and May to blast-furnace heat already in June.

Think about how challenging it has been trying to maintain a nice-looking lawn on your property.

Now think about trying to have nearly 150 acres of golf course in pristine condition and ready for a PGA Tour event.

And doing that just six months after completing a major renovation on said course.

Welcome to Alex Stuedemann’s world at TPC Deere Run.

But that is what the director of golf course maintenance at the PGA Tour-owned facility has had to deal with of late.

“It’s been a challenge,” he said of making sure the course rebounded from the $1.8 million bunker renovation project that took all of last fall and stretched into December to complete.

“Normally we see that good grass-growing weather arrive at the end of April and that allows us in a normal year just to prepare the golf course as we have done over the last 10 years. Not that it’s easy, but we know what to expect.

“This year, it remained very cool, it was wet, very cloudy and our grasses out here are bred to enjoy the summer and not the spring that we had, so nothing was really growing until the third week of May.”

While most people appreciate not having grass growing and the need to mow every four days, it was imperative for that to happen at Deere Run as bunker surrounds and new grassy areas that replaced some of the bunkers needed time to mature and fill in.

“In a normal year, OK, things are growing a little slower, they’ll catch up,” Stuedemann said. “But now you compound that with acres of sod from a bunker renovation that are out there and you’re throwing the kitchen sink at it to establish itself so that it can put up with the rigors of tournament, but also trying to get it to match up to its surrounding areas. That added another element to the spring for us, for sure.”

Despite the issues and concerns, it appears as if things are in good shape for this week’s $7.1 million event in which Lucas Glover hopes to defend his 2021 title.

“I think the golf course is in great condition,” said Mark Peterson, PGA Tour advance man who has been working with Stuedemann and his staff for the last month or so in preparing the course.

With the bunker renovation and a fresh design with some new challenges awaiting, it could make for an interesting tournament.

What was done

There was no denying that after 22 years of play, the course was ready for some upgrades. While work had been done on some bunkers and the course opened up to allow for more airflow to spur growth for the bentgrass tees, greens and fairways, a major renovation was needed.

And it got it.

According to Stuedemann, the original design by Illinois native D.A. Weibring and Chris Gray of Tour Design Services featured 80 bunkers measuring out at approximately 180,000 square feet.

After five months of work and untold man-hours, the home of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic was left with 76 bunkers covering 120,000 square feet.

“We only lost four bunkers, but we ripped off an acre-and-a-half of area of bunkers,” said Stuedemann, noting how huge of a difference that will be from a maintenance standpoint.

Stuedemann said that 2,800 tons of bunker sand were hauled in from Ohio, roughly 6,000 lineal feet of drainage pipe and sod were purchased, not to mention the tons of cement used in the new bases of many of the greenside bunkers.

While many daily-fee players may be hard-pressed to notice the differences, surely the PGA Tour pros will.

“We moved some of the bunkers into a more competitive aspect as to where we wanted them,” said Peterson of the changes made using statistics from recent tournaments as a guide to what needed to be adapted. “They tightened up some fairways. In doing so, they eliminated some of them and shrunk some of them which will help them agronomically.”

Many areas where there were two levels of bunkers, sand was removed to eliminate those 50- to 80-yard bunkers shots — especially on holes 5, 12 and 15.

While the bunker work was being done, Weibring and Stuedemann put their heads together and also looked at other things that could be done while construction equipment was available and the course was being worked on. Subtle adjustments became commonplace on the 7,200-yard course.

Hole No. 2 is a great example of the changes. The 12,000-square foot beach-sized bunker on the right that most pros drove over was removed and five 500-square foot, more strategically-placed bunkers were built that protect more of the shortcut. An additional bunker was added to the left side of the fairway past the landing area to catch balls through the fairway, that was also tightened a bit from the right.

“The fairway was pinched there for that 300-yard drive,” Stuedemann said. “We’re going to give the player options to play the golf course. For the daily fee guest, it’s always been a three-shot par-5, it’s just going to look different.

“For me, personally, that’s one of the changes that I’m most proud of because the look is so cool from the tee and it’s not very repeated throughout the property so it’s a unique golf hole.”

Other fairways were also pulled in a bit in strategic areas, adding challenges for the pros and long hitters.

Numerous changes were made greenside along with the bunker work.

“We recaptured a couple of greens — some small areas — in order to have some different hole locations,” noted Peterson.

The two greens to undergo the most drastic changes are on holes No. 1 and 8. Not only were bunkers adapted and removed, but more green surface was revealed. The task of hitting those greens not only got tougher but the options for more challenging hole locations increased.

A new look

Maybe the biggest change that even the most casual fan will notice is that a new tee box was added to the first hole, something Peterson said Tour officials are “excited about.”

That adds roughly 20 yards to the hole, stretching it out over 400 yards.

In combination with the redesigned bunkers on the left side of the fairway, it gives the hole an entirely new complexion and gives the players something to think about when standing on the tee and figuring their game plan for the hole.

“It’s not as easy just to fly those (bunkers) and hit it over them,” said Peterson of the two bunkers now on the left opposite the cut-down bunker complex on the right that always defined the dogleg. “Some still will, but maybe not all of them.”

Peterson said that the plan is to use the new back tee box all four days of tournament play.

Ready to roll

All those connected to the tournament are happy with the course conditions and note that it is ready to welcome the 156 pro golfers this week.

“The course is absolutely ready,” said Stuedemann, noting sod and bunker surrounds have all rooted nicely and taken hold

“Is it seamless? No,” he admitted. “Does it challenge my OCD? Absolutely. But from a playability standpoint for the John Deere Classic, the players will have a great playing surface, they will see some of those impacts of the bunker renovation, but it also will not be so impactful that it’s what makes the tournament.”

Peterson said that there are a few seams around bunkers that could be less than perfect.

“There’s a ruling to cover that so it’s not a big issue,” he said. “Players will get relief. It’s out there, but I don’t think it’s a concern.”

Two other things that aren’t concerns are the rough and the greens. Peterson said that the rough was topped on Thursday and Friday at four inches before staking and roping was done and probably wouldn’t be mowed again, other than possibly spot-mowing on Tuesday.

Peterson said that the greens will be running in the 12 range by the start of play on Thursday.

“The greens are in great condition, they are absolutely fabulous,” Peterson said. “Alex and his staff have this place looking great.”

Which is something Stuedemann likes hearing ahead of his final tournament before taking a new position with the Tour in September and turning over Deere Run to Jonathan Graham, who returns to the Quad-Cities to head the agronomy department.

“Our staff, every year, they seem to re-surprise me with their ability to get this golf course put together and face the adversities that they have with the weather and the things that we can’t control,” Stuedemann said. “Finishing a bunker renovation right before Christmas and then having the cold spring and still getting it to where it is is amazing. We feel we’re in as much control of it as we can be.”

