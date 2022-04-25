John Deere Classic offers Illinois' Flavin first sponsor exemption

Patrick Flavin has shown a penchant for getting things done the hard way on the golf course this season.

John Deere Classic tournament officials decided to make things a bit easier for the golfer with Illinois roots for at least one week.

Flavin, a Highland, Ill., resident, was given a sponsor’s exemption into this June’s JDC at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He is the first to receive an invite into the PGA Tour event.

And he has earned it. The 26-year-old has successfully Monday-qualified for three PGA Tour events and just missed out on two others when he lost playoffs for spots in Tour events.

“Patrick’s performance at Monday qualifiers this season, in addition to his strong college career and Midwestern roots, compelled us to award him a spot in our field this year,” said Clair Peterson, JDC executive director.

Flavin, a former Miami of Ohio standout, Monday qualified into the Bermuda Championship, the Puerto Rico Open and this week’s Mexico Open. He lost Monday-qualifying playoffs for spots into the Waste Management Open and the Valspar Championship.

In the actual tournaments, Flavin finished T-17 in Bermuda and T-22 in Puerto Rico; additionally, he finished T-54 at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, playing on a sponsor’s exemption.

By getting this sponsor’s exemption, Flavin will be part of the 156-man field in Silvis for the $7.1 million event that runs June 27 through July 3. He will join defending champion Lucas Glover in the 72-hole tournament and also Bubba Watson, who has indicated via social media his plans to play here.

This allows Flavin to bypass the weekly 18-hole qualifier that precedes most Tour events. Those shootouts feature many former PGA Tour players and young up-and-coming players gunning for four open spots into the official field.

Based on his finishes at Bermuda, Puerto Rico and Punta Cana, Flavin has accumulated 76 FedExCup points to date. He could potentially need roughly 287 to qualify for Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour, which would allow him to accept unlimited exemptions.

More relevant, though, is Flavin’s chase for points to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He must accumulate at least as many points as the No. 200-ranked player on this year’s FedEexCup points list. While that number is a moving target, based on past experience, Flavin estimates he needs 100 points to be safe. Last year, for example, according to PGA Tour officials, Chris Baker was No. 200 with 93.863 points; in 2019 the No. 200 player had 94.79 points; in 2018 No. 200 had 73.7 points. If Flavin doesn’t get to that level before then, he could reach 100 points in the Quad-Cities by making the cut.

Just before returning for his senior year in college in 2017, the Highland Park High School grad won both the Illinois State Amateur and Illinois Open, one of only two players in history to do so.

Over the years, John Deere Classic sponsor exemptions have enjoyed success on the PGA Tour. Among former JDC players using local sponsor exemptions to springboard their careers have been 2009 U.S. Open champion and 2021 John Deere Classic winner Glover (2002), 2020 U.S. Open winner and 2017 JDC champion Bryson DeChambeau (2015), two-time JDC champion (2013, 2015) and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth (2012), 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (2013), 2021 U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm (2016), 2015 PGA Champion Jason Day (2006), 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed (2012), 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open champion Zach Johnson (2002-03) and 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson (2008).

“Starting some 20 years ago, the John Deere Classic adopted a philosophy that we would provide up-and-coming young players with the opportunity to prove themselves against the best in the world and to give our loyal fans a chance to get a look at them early in their careers,” Peterson said. “With players like Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed having gone on to stardom, we think it has worked out very well for both the players and our fans.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.