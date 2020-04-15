John Deere Classic officials still on hold regarding July event

SILVIS — John Deere Classic officials are still in a holding pattern regarding this year's PGA Tour event, but should learn more Thursday when the Tour is expected to officially announce updates regarding the remaining 2019-2020 Tour schedule.
Information broke earlier this week in regard to an updated schedule for the summer and fall that did, indeed, have the JDC keeping its original dates of July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
On Wednesday, JDC tournament director Clair Peterson tapped the brakes on that information.
When asked if he has officially been informed by the PGA Tour that the $6.2 million JDC is keeping its July spot, Peterson said “not really,” but added that “no one has talked to us about moving dates.”
While that may be a good sign the July event is a go depending on the COVID-19 pandemic, he, too, is waiting for official word from the Tour.
“I have talked to my business affairs contact who tells me as much as he can tell me, but is also quick to say things are changing all the time there,” Peterson said Wednesday. “The only thing he told me was that they are fully aware of this report and that some of the report was accurate and some of it was not.”
A social media post late Tuesday night by Golf Digest writer Brian Wacker broke information in regard to the Tour schedule. Earlier that day, a PGA Tour Player Advisory Council meeting was held.
Out of that, Wacker reported that the Tour would resume play June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
The schedule that was included in that report showed a major shakeup of summer events, including the two events around the JDC. The Open Championship, which was to follow the JDC in a traditional spot on the schedule, had already been canceled for the year. When that happened, the Tour marked that week on the schedule as a spot for a “potential PGA Tour tournament.” The original schedule had the JDC in a very tough spot following the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis and the Barracuda championship in California being played as an “opposite” event for those not qualified for the WGC.
Tuesday's information showed that the JDC now could be sandwiched between the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit ahead of the Q-C stop, followed by Jack Nicklaus's The Memorial in Dublin, Ohio. After that, the Tour would move to Minneapolis for the 3M Championship, according to Wacker, with the Memphis stop following that.
“No one has told me that's a for-sure thing yet,” said Peterson. “Keeping our date is good, as far as I'm concerned.”
Officials of the Safeway Championship announced on Twitter Wednesday that their new dates are Sept. 10-13, moving between the Tour Championship (Sept. 3-7) and the rescheduled U.S. Open (Sept. 17-20). That will presumably be part of the 2020-21 Tour fall schedule as it was already on the 2019-20 schedule last Sept 26-29.
Also expected to be part of Thursday's announcement will be word regarding fans and if they will be allowed at events because of the coronavirus.
“What I'm interested in is the announcement on which events are going to have fans and which aren't in this new completed schedule,” said Peterson.
The veteran tournament director said that instructions to tourney directors of events in June, July and August from Tour headquarters is to prepare for three potential scenarios to play out – “Those scenarios are that the event is presented as it historically has been; the event is canceled; or the event is presented with no fans,” he said. “Those are the three options and what does that mean for you financially, as far as volunteers as far as health concerns, as far as security concerns.”
Dylan Frittelli is expected to defend his 2019 title if the tournament is contested.
