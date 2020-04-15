John Deere Classic officials still on hold regarding July event

Out of that, Wacker reported that the Tour would resume play June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The schedule that was included in that report showed a major shakeup of summer events, including the two events around the JDC. The Open Championship, which was to follow the JDC in a traditional spot on the schedule, had already been canceled for the year. When that happened, the Tour marked that week on the schedule as a spot for a “potential PGA Tour tournament.” The original schedule had the JDC in a very tough spot following the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis and the Barracuda championship in California being played as an “opposite” event for those not qualified for the WGC.

Tuesday's information showed that the JDC now could be sandwiched between the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit ahead of the Q-C stop, followed by Jack Nicklaus's The Memorial in Dublin, Ohio. After that, the Tour would move to Minneapolis for the 3M Championship, according to Wacker, with the Memphis stop following that.

“No one has told me that's a for-sure thing yet,” said Peterson. “Keeping our date is good, as far as I'm concerned.”