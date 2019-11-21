John Deere Classic scores two more PGA Tour 'Best of' awards

When anyone is up for an award, the common sentiment is “it's just an honor being nominated.”

Representatives of the John Deere Classic were not only honored to be nominated for three prestigious PGA Tour Awards this year but traveled home from PGA Tour headquarters in Florida on Thursday with two awards to add to their growing collection.

The 2019 John Deere Classic earned “Best Title Sponsor Integration” for the second consecutive year, as well as “Most Engaged Community” for a record seventh time and the fourth time in the last five years.

The annual PGA Tour tournament contested at TPC Deere Run was also a runner-up for “Tournament of the Year,” an honor it won in 2016. The Waste Management Phoenix Open won that award for the fifth time in the last six years.

“To win two of the three we were finalists for is awesome,” said Clair Peterson, long-time JDC tournament director. “There might have only been one other tournament that got more than one award.

“It's a testament to me of John Deere's initiatives over the last two years — we have won that (Best Title Sponsor Integration) award two years in a row — to make their brand presence one that is compelling, fun and entertaining and surprising.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}