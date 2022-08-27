JOHN DEERE CLASSIC: What will looming changes mean for QC Tour event?

The professional golf landscape has been changing at a dizzying pace the last few days, weeks and months.

If you can’t keep up with all that’s going on, don’t feel bad. Not many people can.

One guy who is trying to keep his pulse on the changes occurring within the PGA Tour is John Deere Classic tournament director Andrew Lehman.

And even he is still waiting to see how the new changes, new tiers of tournaments, new purses and new, well, everything will affect the annual Tour event played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

Lehman said he — and most tournament directors on the PGA Tour — are taking a “wait-and-see” approach to things.

“We don’t know how things will affect us,” admitted Lehman on Wednesday when the latest Tour changes were announced.

And there are a lot of issues that will still shape the Tour moving forward. That includes here in the Quad-Cities. The contract between title sponsor John Deere, the PGA Tour and the tournament (Quad City Golf Classic Charitable Foundation) runs through the 2023 tournament.

Officials at Deere & Co. say those negotiations are continuing and had nothing new to add about the talks at this time.

Lehman could only add that he knows talks are progressing in a positive fashion.

“We’re all confident that Deere will renew,” Lehman said.

With all these changes, it will be interesting to see how this shakes out come tournament week in early July next year.

What is known is that the JDC will be played the first full week of July at TPC Deere Run. It will have the smallest purse on Tour — $7.4 million, other than events played opposite majors.

How the Tour pros see this small-market event fitting in their schedules — in the final year of the wrap-around approach that starts with fall events before the calendar flips to January — will be interesting, to say the least.

Players are now expected to participate in at least 20 events that will be designated by tiers.

Here is how a letter from the Tour to the players read about that:

“For the first time ever, as a collective, top players are making a commitment to participate in those 12 elevated events (if eligible), plus three additional FedExCup events of their choosing, The Players, Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship. A total of 20 events minimum. For the abundance of clarity, the 12 "elevated events" are Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, WGC-Dell Match Play, FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, Tour Championship and four more events to be determined. This will help us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season.”

As Lehman added it up, top players have 12 events that are elevated and the five majors (including the Players).

“So that’s 17 events right there,” he said of the required 20. “And then they have to play in three additional events. … We may pick up hopefully a guy here or there who is expanding to play 20 events.”

Will that have a bearing on the JDC’s strength of field, or perceived strength of field? That’s hard to tell.

However, one thing in the JDC's favor is its spot later in the Tour schedule. The number of participants in the FedExCup playoffs are being cut to 70, 50, 30 for the three playoff events from this year's from 125, 70, 30.

"It could mean an opportunity for somebody to play an event later in the schedule that they may not have always had to," Lehman said.

“Uncertain times for sure, but I don’t think there is any reason to hit the panic button,” he added.

As of now, it is business as usual for Lehman and the staff inside the Stone House on Deere Run property.

“Just like every year, we’ll go out and try to put together the best possible field that we can and stand proud and know that the guys who are here are all world-class players,” he said. “You stand on a driving range and watch guys at a World Golf Championship or stand on the driving range at an event that doesn’t have a World Golf Championship field, there’s not a lot of difference.”

Led by winner J.T. Poston, the golf here this summer was fantastic — as it is at any PGA Tour event. The big names, however, were missing as many recognizable golfers were readying to play in the Scottish Open the week after the JDC.

The JDC is again the week before the Scottish Open, a PGA Tour event with an $8 million purse, and two weeks before the Open Championship, the final major of the season.

With the Tour moving toward “tier” events, there’s a very good chance that the JDC will again be made up of guys trying to get their footing on the Tour. Big names could again be lacking.

“I don’t think any of us know what it’s going to look like yet,” Lehman said of the 2022-23 Tour run, “but it’s not going to stop us from working hard and trying to procure the best field that we can.”