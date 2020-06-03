Johnston: Deere Run adjusting to open July schedule

Like finding a birdie on my scorecard, you have to look long and hard to find many benefits of the John Deere Classic not being played this year.
The annual PGA Tour stop was called off last week as the tournament and title sponsor felt there were just too many hurdles to overcome in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that still grips the country. Illinois restrictions added issues to the concerns of having a lucrative tournament that was scheduled for July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run.
We will all have to wait for the 50th anniversary event to be played in 2021 and golf-starved fans won't get to see what could have been a really star-studded field in action at the Silvis facility without an Open Championship following the JDC this year.
Shoot, with the state's restrictions, there was a chance all of us would have been watching the tournament on TV anyway. Those restrictions would have made it worse for the 50th anniversary event than waiting a year for it.
“Nobody is happy about this,” said Todd Hajduk, TPC Deere Run general manager of the cancellation of this year's event.
Deere Run, the PGA Tour-owned facility, would have taken a hit financially by not having spectators on property to buy concessions and merchandise.
“Having the event with no spectators and the circumstances and restrictions, it would have been a lose/lose situation this year from a financial standpoint,” he said. “I want to be sensitive to that and not have people think we're happy about this. The worst-case scenario would have been to host the tournament and not have anyone here to enjoy it.”
With everything else this year being so messed up, the first two weeks of July will also be different for those at Deere Run. Instead of prepping for 156 of the players in the world to descend on the Quad-Cities, we will now have a chance to play the golf course at its prime since it won't be shut down for nearly two weeks in the heart of the season.
“The fact that we're open is a silver lining to the whole situation,” said Hajduk, noting an Iowa PGA Tour junior event is now planned for Monday and Tuesday of what would have been tournament week. “We will be open to conduct business where normally we would be preparing for our Super Bowl and be very excited to do so.”
It is yet to be seen how this will affect Deere Run business. Superintendent Alex Stuedemann can focus on projects around the course instead of gearing the layout for tourney week.
Hajduk isn't sure yet what the tournament's cancellation will mean to his budget moving forward. He noted a number of projects — including an upgraded surface on the redesigned parking lot — they now have 13 months to finish in order to have the place sparkling for the 50th JDC.
That would be a big birdie on the facility's scorecard.
Goodbye Badlands: The Quad-Cities area has lost a golf course this year and it wasn't the result of the coronavirus. Even before the pandemic spread, owners at Cedar Valley Golf Course in Tipton, Iowa, had announced their intentions to not open the course for the 2020 season.
An auction is scheduled for June 18 for the land on which “The Badlands” rests. It was announced that an equipment auction will be held a few weeks after the land sale. Owners said they are willing to sell the course and assets together if there is an interested buyer.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that we will not be reopening this season,” a post on the course's Facebook page read. “We have made a lot of great friends over the years and we will miss you all. … Thank you for your support the past 19 years.”
Unfortunately, making it in the golf course industry these days is a tough proposition.
Hopefully we don't lose any more courses.
Sharp-shooter: Congratulations to Rock Island's Don Sharp. The former long-time sports director at WHBF-TV recently showed his skill on the golf course by shooting his age — again. On Monday, the 82-year-old Sharp carded an 81 at Highland Springs Golf Course while playing with his son, Craig. It is believed to be the seventh time the elder Sharp has accomplished the milestone of bettering his age.
