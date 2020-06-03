Johnston: Deere Run adjusting to open July schedule

With everything else this year being so messed up, the first two weeks of July will also be different for those at Deere Run. Instead of prepping for 156 of the players in the world to descend on the Quad-Cities, we will now have a chance to play the golf course at its prime since it won't be shut down for nearly two weeks in the heart of the season.

“The fact that we're open is a silver lining to the whole situation,” said Hajduk, noting an Iowa PGA Tour junior event is now planned for Monday and Tuesday of what would have been tournament week. “We will be open to conduct business where normally we would be preparing for our Super Bowl and be very excited to do so.”

It is yet to be seen how this will affect Deere Run business. Superintendent Alex Stuedemann can focus on projects around the course instead of gearing the layout for tourney week.

Hajduk isn't sure yet what the tournament's cancellation will mean to his budget moving forward. He noted a number of projects — including an upgraded surface on the redesigned parking lot — they now have 13 months to finish in order to have the place sparkling for the 50th JDC.

That would be a big birdie on the facility's scorecard.