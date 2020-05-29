Johnston: Despite gut punch, JDC will prosper moving forward

But you can still lament and shake your head over this tournament suffering another setback — one of many bumps in the road the event has endured since its inception in 1971.

Chalk it up in the “it figures” category, I guess.

The potential was there for the best field in the history of the tournament. The Open Championship, scheduled for the week after the JDC, had already been canceled and there was a likelihood of scoring one of the strongest fields here in a number of years with top players not facing travel obstacles.

However, because of Illinois mandates set forth by Gov. JB Pritzker, it was becoming obvious that more than likely fans were not going to be allowed at Deere Run. Without fans, the essence of the tournament would be lost. The governor, who has been catching heat for his stay-at-home orders since April, said that no events would be allowed in the state for the entire summer if they drew more than 50 people.

Flattening the curve on the coronavirus pandemic never changed his stance on that and instead let the air out of what was to be a huge JDC party.

The golden anniversary celebration was tarnished — at least for this year.