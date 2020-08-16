Johnston: Dozen years later, Adamonis recalls close call in JDC

“Oh, believe me, I remember the mistakes I made that would have possibly given me the victory,” said Adamonis of that 2008 JDC when he was among the Top 10 all week and tied for the 54-hole lead with Perry and Eric Axley.

Surprisingly, the recovery shot on the playoff hole was not the one that sticks with him the most.

“The big one was on the 14th hole,” he began as if recalling the shot on that par-4 hole from earlier in the afternoon and not 12 years ago. “They had the tee way up … Today, I hit a driver on the green. … That day, they had the tee way up and I was hitting my 2-iron really well there. I figured if I could hit it well there, it would be perfect.

"I hit it in the bunker on the right and made bogey. That was the killer.”

The recovery shot on the playoff hole? He could live with the results of that after a pushed tee shot.

“That doesn't bother me at all,” he admitted of how the playoff played out. “I had a very difficult shot and I was thinking I had to go for it. The lie was just so terrible and I had to go for it.”