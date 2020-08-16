Johnston: Dozen years later, Adamonis recalls close call in JDC

SILVIS — When Brad Adamonis saw the reporter greeting him after he walked off the 18th green at TPC Deere Run on Sunday afternoon, he knew what was coming.
The wry smile showed it.
It didn't matter that it had been 12 years since the 18th hole stood between Adamonis and his first PGA Tour title.
He knew the question was coming and he was OK with that.
Some might remember it was on that hole when the Floridian found trouble off the tee to the right and his second playoff shot went swimming in the lurking pond on the left of the hole. That close to the championship trophy, Adamonis and Jay Williamson each had issues on that first playoff hole of the 2008 John Deere Classic.
In the blink of an eye, Kenny Perry snatched the 12th of his 14 PGA Tour titles, took possession of the bronze buck trophy and walked off with the $756,000 first-place check.
On Sunday, Adamonis was quick to praise the Quad-Cities for the PGA Tour event that is hosted here annually and admit to remembering that fateful Sunday when he carded a 1-under 70 to get into that three-way playoff.
Ironically, that was the same score he shot in Sunday's opening round of the 36-hole Advocates Professional Golf Association tournament being played at Deere Run. He is tied for second heading into Monday's final round, just two shots off the lead.
“Oh, believe me, I remember the mistakes I made that would have possibly given me the victory,” said Adamonis of that 2008 JDC when he was among the Top 10 all week and tied for the 54-hole lead with Perry and Eric Axley.
Surprisingly, the recovery shot on the playoff hole was not the one that sticks with him the most.
“The big one was on the 14th hole,” he began as if recalling the shot on that par-4 hole from earlier in the afternoon and not 12 years ago. “They had the tee way up … Today, I hit a driver on the green. … That day, they had the tee way up and I was hitting my 2-iron really well there. I figured if I could hit it well there, it would be perfect.
"I hit it in the bunker on the right and made bogey. That was the killer.”
The recovery shot on the playoff hole? He could live with the results of that after a pushed tee shot.
“That doesn't bother me at all,” he admitted of how the playoff played out. “I had a very difficult shot and I was thinking I had to go for it. The lie was just so terrible and I had to go for it.”
With Perry in the middle of the fairway and the door wide open for at least a par with Williamson also in trouble and eventually in the water. Adamonis knew it was do-or-die from the treeline.
“I figured if I could just hit a cut,” he said, his voice trailing off. “But the lie was so bad that I really couldn't get my club on it. In retrospect, I maybe should have laid up, I guess, but it was such a bad lie.”
Sure, the now 47-year-old wonders how things might have changed that Sunday afternoon. He never did win on the PGA Tour and that 2008 JDC finish still sits as his best Tour finish and is one of four career Top 10s.
Instead of it potentially being the launching pad for a prosperous PGA Tour career, Adamonis finds himself playing mini-tour events such as the APGA.
He owns status on the Korn Ferry Tour — the Triple-A feeder league for the PGA Tour — and hopes to get back to a level where he can rejoin the PGA Tour or be ready for Champions Tour play in a couple of years.
He continues to grind it out in hopes of reaching those goals and tries to find tournament play whenever he can. That was why he flew from his Florida home into the Quad-Cities for this weekend's APGA event and a return to Deere Run where he missed cuts in the 2009 and 2010 JDCs.
This was his first trip back since the 2010 tourney.
“I love it here,” he said, noting he and Moline's David Lawrence have become friends from the Florida mini-tour grind.
He was just wishing some of the memories would have been a little different.
To close Sunday's round, he nearly had flashbacks. His approach from the right side of the fairway to a precarious front-left pin position ended up on a sliver of green between the cup and a newly reconfigured pond.
“I wanted to play it to the right and draw it,” said Adamonis of his approach shot. “But I pulled it a little."
The smile was proof that he knew he got away with that shot on No. 18.
If only he had been so lucky on that hole 12 years ago.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!