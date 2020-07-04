JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Deere Run staff keeping JDC alive despite cancellation

There will be tournament play at TPC Deere Run this week.

The pin placements will be set up as they would be every year for the John Deere Classic.

However, none of that action will revolve around the PGA Tour that was scheduled to be in town this week.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the havoc that it has wreaked on the state as well as the country, things happening in 2020 do not look like they have every other year at this time.

And that has resulted in the 50th anniversary of what had been the annual PGA Tour stop in the Quad-Cities since 1971 to be shelved for a year.

“Obviously, it is disappointing not having the event,” said Kevin Dean, second year TPC Deere Run head golf professional. “But at the end of the day, I think it is the right call.”

Another correct call has the staff at Deere Run doing what it can to make the best of a difficult situation during “tournament week” at the Tour-owned facility in Silvis.