JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Deere Run will host pro event in 2020

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic wasn't played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, but there will be professional golf at TPC Deere Run in the 2020 calendar year after all.
Deere Run head golf professional Kevin Dean and his staff will host an Advocates Professional Golf Association tournament on Aug. 16 and 17 at the PGA Tour-owned facility in Silvis. The event comes to the Quad-Cities for one year, filling a void left by a tournament that was scheduled to be at Harborside International in Chicago last month.
“Given the circumstances in Chicago and people coming from out of state and being quarantined, they couldn't host it there,” said Dean of Deere Run landing the event amid the COVID-19 issues that are gripping the United States. “They shifted locations and are coming to our property and we're looking forward to hosting them. It's a pretty important tour and something the PGA Tour itself works closely with and promotes. It should be a couple of pretty good days.”
This will be the second APGA event at a TPC facility this year, the other having been played at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. In the past, the TPC Louisiana has also hosted the Advocates Tour.
That relationship between the PGA Tour and the APGA is one of the reasons Deere Run will host that tour, according to Dean. He said that the idea to bring the event to Deere Run initiated at PGA Tour headquarters.
The Advocates Tour was established in 2008 as a nonprofit organization with the mission of bringing greater diversity to the game of golf. The APGA Tour board of directors works to accomplish this by hosting and operating professional golf tournaments, player development programs and mentoring programs and by introducing the game to inner-city young people.
As of Saturday, Dean said the field numbers 45, but registration remains open.
Among those signed up or planning to play are a couple of players familiar to golf in the Quad-Cities and the John Deere Classic.
Moline's David Lawrence, who earned conditional status on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica this year, said he was planning on playing. Lawrence notched his 20th professional title by winning an Advocates event in Georgia in 2017.
Also among those already registered is Brad Adamonis, a Floridian familiar with Deere Run. In the 2008 John Deere Classic, he was part of a three-man playoff that Kenny Perry won over Adamonis and Jay Williamson on the first playoff hole.
Dean noted that as of now, this is a just a one-year deal filling the open slot on the APGA schedule. But he admitted it would be something the club would like to have back in the future as the PGA Tour works to bring other Advocates events to TPC properties.
“It's great exposure for our club,” he said.
The plan is for the Advocates players to be off early in the morning both days in order to allow public play on the course after tourney play ends.
Dean said the course will be set up with Saturday and Sunday JDC pin placements. That will be the second time this year that the public will be able to play those pins, which aren't regularly used for daily play. They were also cut the week of the JDC when public play was allowed when the tourney was not played.
“Those spots are getting a workout this year,” joked Dean.
