JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Deere Run will host pro event in 2020

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic wasn't played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, but there will be professional golf at TPC Deere Run in the 2020 calendar year after all.

Deere Run head golf professional Kevin Dean and his staff will host an Advocates Professional Golf Association tournament on Aug. 16 and 17 at the PGA Tour-owned facility in Silvis. The event comes to the Quad-Cities for one year, filling a void left by a tournament that was scheduled to be at Harborside International in Chicago last month.

“Given the circumstances in Chicago and people coming from out of state and being quarantined, they couldn't host it there,” said Dean of Deere Run landing the event amid the COVID-19 issues that are gripping the United States. “They shifted locations and are coming to our property and we're looking forward to hosting them. It's a pretty important tour and something the PGA Tour itself works closely with and promotes. It should be a couple of pretty good days.”

This will be the second APGA event at a TPC facility this year, the other having been played at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga. In the past, the TPC Louisiana has also hosted the Advocates Tour.