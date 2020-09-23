JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Drenth qualifies for another USGA event

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good advice for just about any endeavor in life is picking your partner well.

Dusty Drenth knows that rings true, even on the golf course.

Having a great partner paid off big-time for the Davenport resident this week. Pairing with a battle-tested golfer, Drenth and Michael Fastert combined their considerable skills to win a qualifying event that got them to the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball finals in May at heralded Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash.

It is the second USGA event for Drenth, who made it to the round of 32 at the 2017 Mid-Am Championship in Atlanta, Ga.

Drenth said that this was the third year for the partnership with Fastert, who has qualified for six or seven other USGA events, this being his third four-ball event.

“This is really exciting,” said the 32-year-old Drenth. “We knew if we played well that we could put a great score together and were hoping that it was good enough.”

It was.

Drenth and Fastert shot a 10-under par at Odyssey Golf Foundation Golf Course in Tinley Park. Drenth reported that they topped the field of 44 teams by two shots and he seemed a bit surprised at Monday's success.