JOHNSTON ON GOLF: Drenth qualifies for another USGA event

Good advice for just about any endeavor in life is picking your partner well.
Dusty Drenth knows that rings true, even on the golf course.
Having a great partner paid off big-time for the Davenport resident this week. Pairing with a battle-tested golfer, Drenth and Michael Fastert combined their considerable skills to win a qualifying event that got them to the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball finals in May at heralded Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash.
It is the second USGA event for Drenth, who made it to the round of 32 at the 2017 Mid-Am Championship in Atlanta, Ga.
Drenth said that this was the third year for the partnership with Fastert, who has qualified for six or seven other USGA events, this being his third four-ball event.
“This is really exciting,” said the 32-year-old Drenth. “We knew if we played well that we could put a great score together and were hoping that it was good enough.”
It was.
Drenth and Fastert shot a 10-under par at Odyssey Golf Foundation Golf Course in Tinley Park. Drenth reported that they topped the field of 44 teams by two shots and he seemed a bit surprised at Monday's success.
“It was a course that didn't give me a lot of advantage,” said the long-hitting Drenth who saw the course for the first time in a Sunday practice round. “It was a lot of 2-irons off the tee and wedges, so I really didn't get use my length as an advantage. We hit our wedges well and made a lot of putts.”
Drenth said this was his fifth four-ball qualifier and the third with Fastert, whom he met during tournament play in the Chicago suburbs.
“This was a tournament I really wanted to play in and I get to share it with a close friend,” said Drenth of the U.S. Am Four-Ball. “I'm very excited.”
Local two-man action: While Drenth had success in the USGA Four-Ball qualifier and earned a nice trip out of it, there is one two-man event that was added this week to the local golf calendar that he won't be able to play in.
Organizers of the Quad City Amateur Tour have added a two-man event to wrap up an altered 2020 QCAm Tour schedule. The fun addition will be played Oct 2-3 at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline and it is a bargain that golfers should take advantage of.
The event format is Saturday best-ball scoring and Sunday's final round will be preferred ball.
The field will be capped at 36 teams. Details are still being worked out, but organizers said it looks as if there will be an early afternoon Saturday shotgun start. The field will be flighted for Sunday early-morning tee times.
Making this what QC Am Tour board member Jamie Hallstrom calls an “extremely attractive” event is that the entry fee is only $75 per person, which includes golf and carts for both days.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire 2020 QCAm Tour slate was wiped off the schedule, although a couple of the events were still hosted by local clubs. QCAm Tour officials saw this as a great way to get the tour players together for one last event of the season.
“We knew in the back of our minds that once we got later in the year and into the fall, if things opened up, that we wanted to have a two-man and carry some momentum into the 2021 season," said Hallstrom, noting entires can be made through the QCAm Tour website or by calling the Short Hills pro shop.
This two-man event was originally added to the QCAm Tour schedule in 2019 and was well received by the players. While Mother Nature didn't cooperate well for that April event, the players were excited about the format.
“The weather did not cooperate at all,” recalled Hallstrom,. “It snowed the first day and the weather the second day was miserable, but the feedback we got was great. ... We knew moving into 2020 and future years that this was going to be a staple event of the QCAm Tour moving forward and feel fortunate to get it in this year.”
